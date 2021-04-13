Toyota Land Cruiser 300-series trims and options leaked

A Japanese forum has obtained details about the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser from a dealer. We won't be getting the so-called 300-series Cruiser when it debuts in the rest of the world this summer, but its unattainability only makes it more interesting. Here's what the leak is saying.

Like past Cruisers, there will be two engine types, gasoline and diesel, according to the leaked information posted to Kakaku and digested by Creative311. Base models start with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 derived from the Lexus LS500, putting out 420 horsepower and 434 lb-ft. A three-row interior with 60/40 rear seat split comes standard, along with manual seat adjustment, full LED headlights, and 18-inch wheels. A rear locking differential can be had as an option.

The second out of five trim levels adds power seats, a sunroof, and a 40/20/40 rear seat split to help with loading long items. The mid-grade contains everything the previous two have, plus ventilated front seats, bright-finish 18-inchers, and a wood-grain steering wheel. A kick sensor for the rear tailgate and remote sunroof are optional.

On the next level up, a 3.3-liter turbodiesel V6 generating 309 horsepower and 507 lb-ft of torque becomes available. Both engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic. Getting in to the deluxe features we've come to know in U.S.-market Land Cruisers, these come equipped with 20-inch alloys, rear ventilated seats and sequential turn signals. An optional 12-inch touchscreen replaces the 9- or 10-inch systems on lesser trims. Most important, Toyota's VDIM vehicle dynamics management software and an active stabilizer suspension system should give a very comfortable ride.

However, if these leaks turn out to be true, the true enthusiasts' grade will be the new top-spec GR-S trim, which takes on the Gazoo Racing nomenclature. Geared toward hardcore off-roading, it adopts a "less is more" philosophy, deleting the VDIM, sequential blinkers, and, optionally, the sunroof. Front and rear locking differentials and Toyota's KDSS system become standard, and the wheels return to an 18-inch diameter with larger off-road tires.

As expected, the V8 is gone, but the forced induction V6 makes more power than its predecessor's naturally aspirated 381 horses and 401 lb-ft. All trims come with a new fingerprint authentication start button, to combat a spree of Land Cruiser thefts that take them to Russia and other nations where a top Toyota SUV is the vehicle of choice for those who profit from the underground economy.

Notably, there's no mention of a hybrid version. The dealer expects that to follow in 2022. Production of gasoline models will start production on July 1, 2021, with the diesel models following on July 19 for an August debut.

Related video: