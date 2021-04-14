Electronics maker Petragon to build Texas plant to supply Tesla

TAIPEI — Taiwan's Pegatron has chosen a site in El Paso, Texas, to build a plant that will provide components for Tesla, Taiwanese newspaper the Commercial Times reported on Wednesday.

The company said that details of its overseas plant investments, including timing, location and investment amounts, were still in the planning stages.

Pegatron said in November that it would set up a factory in the United States to be closer to its clients there.

Pegatron builds electronic components and is best known as a key supplier of displays for Apple , but it has said it sees electric vehicles as a major source of growth in coming years. For example, it makes the central control screen in the Tesla Model 3.

In other Tesla news, a vice president for the U.S. automaker assured China that data collected from Teslas in China is stored in China. The comment was a response to reports that China's military has banned Teslas from its facilities.

"Tesla as a company with operations in China must abide China's laws and regulations," Tao Lin told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday. "Our data is very well protected. Chinese data is stored in China."

Tao said Tesla, which is building electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers in Shanghai, would share its understanding of data protection with the Chinese government.

Sources have told Reuters that the Chinese military had banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said when the issue arose in March his company would be shut down if its cars were used to spy.