4 great spring cleaning products for keeping your car spotless, all under $35

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring has finally arrived, and the warm weather is probably a signal that it's time for a deep clean of your car or garage. In this list, we've got four great accessories that can help with just that, all for under $35. Check them out below.

TICARVE Cleaning Gel - $7.98 at Amazon.com

Keeping your car interior clean is tough. Even when you think you've checked every nook and cranny, you'll inevitably still come across some dust and dirt in hard-to-reach places. Luckily, this gel-like detailing tool exists for exactly that purpose. The sticky, turquoise goop can be used to clean just about any dusty surface in your car from your vents to the gaps between your seats. In addition to being a dust-grabbing powerhouse, it also has a clean lavender scent. The product is currently sitting at a cumulative rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars with over 20,000 ratings. Amazon user Ksenia had this to say about the putty:

"[This] works great on my car. I am dust allergic and this gel is the best solution for me. It can clean dust on the keyboard, air vent, [and] laptop. [It] helps me a lot to remove all the dust that [has] accumulated in my car since I bought [it]. Nothing helps me to clean [the] dust in the air vent [as much as] this Ticarve Cleaning Gel. Happy with the purchase, [I] definitely recommend this product to the other buyers."

Don't want to miss a single spec of dust? Check out this gel right here.

Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag - $18.99 (5% off)

Since your ride is going to be looking fresh after a cleaning, you'll want it to be smelling fresh, too. These air purifying bags use bamboo charcoal to naturally eliminate odors rather than mask them. They also reduce excess moisture. According to the product description, these bags can even last up to 2 years, so you'll get plenty of use out of them. The bags currently have a total Amazon score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Janet T. had this to say in her five-star review:

"I put these in each car. [It] smells great all the time. Good buy!!"

If you want your car to smell as clean as it looks, you can check out these air purifying bags right here.

CLR Pro Heavy Duty Cleaner - $8.99

If you regularly do work in your garage, you probably already know about this stuff, or at least, a version of it. This CLR Pro heavy duty cleaner is an industrial strength multi-purpose degreaser. This stuff can be used on industrial flooring, on machinery, in the kitchen, and anywhere else you might need to cut through some grease. It even features a water-based formula so it's not harmful to nearby grass or vegetation. The cleaner has 2,797 ratings on Amazon right now and a total score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Kevlee said this about the product in their five-star review:

"[It] works to remove build-up from metal residues all over the house and garage. [I'm] soaking the shower head, tire rims, spigot corrosion, and much more."

If you're in the market for some heavy duty cleaner, you can learn more about this stuff right here.

ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner - $34.99 (22% off)

Last but not least, everyone could use a good portable vacuum, right? This one has a 16-foot power cord that connects right to your car's 12V lighter port, comes with three all-purpose nozzles and a spare HEPA filter, and it only weighs 2.4 pounds. This vacuum is nearly always the best-selling automotive product on Amazon and we can see why. With over 123,000 ratings, it's still sitting at a cumulative score of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Sally said this about the vac in her five-star review:

"This thing is awesome! I [own] a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I [also] own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12v car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum, so if you want extreme suction - buy a shop vac. Also, the attachments are fantastic. P.S. I own 3 dogs - it picks up hair."

If you don't have a decent handheld vacuum yet, why not pick this one up at a discount? You can check it out right here.