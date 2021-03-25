2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition price and features detailed

Mini announced a new appearance package for the Countryman called the Boardwalk Edition back in December, and now the company has revealed how much it will cost. With the $850 destination fee, it rings in at $39,215 for the front-wheel-drive version, or $41,215 for the all-wheel-drive.

That's not cheap, but it comes with quite a bit. Based on the Cooper S Countryman and painted in a unique Deep Laguna Metallic paint, it comes with a Pin Spoke wheels, external trim, and contrasting roof all in Piano Black. The interior is available with only one upholstery, Cross Punch leather also in black. A touchscreen nav package comes standard on Boardwalks, which includes Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and real-time traffic.

The Boardwalk Edition also includes equipment from the normally $2,000 Premium Package, including LED fog and headlights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats and automatic climate control. Additionally, the Boardwalk Edition also receives bespoke door sills, roof and dashboard graphics, as well as unique Boardwalk side scuttles standard.

Compared to a a similarly equipped Signature trim with Premium Package, the Boardwalk Edition's price has a discount of a hair less than $1,000. If you like that package and the Deep Laguna color, then this is the trim for you. The Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition will hit dealerships in April 2021. There's no word on whether a Park Place Edition will follow.

Related Video: