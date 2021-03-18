2021 Genesis GV80 earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2021 Genesis GV80 just earned a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Ever since Tiger Woods crashed a GV80, the new Genesis crossover has been in the safety spotlight. There are still no safety ratings from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, but it now has the highest stamp of approval from the IIHS.

All of the IIHS crash tests returned the highest-possible “Good” ratings. There is only one headlight option available for the GV80, and the LED projectors earned an “Acceptable” rating. That’s not the maximum score, but it’s good enough to still qualify for the TSP+. The GV80’s front crash prevention systems for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests performed admirably and received top marks. The only other demerit given is an “Acceptable” score for the rear seat LATCH system.

The 2021 GV80 is built on a totally new platform and features 10 total airbags. It joins the host of other Genesis vehicles that also received IIHS Top Safety Pick+ ratings, the G80 being the most recent of those.

There’s one crash video of the GV80 that is provided by the IIHS — it depicts the tough-to-pass front small overlap crash test — and you can watch it below. The IIHS found that the driver’s space was maintained well here and that the risk of injury was low.