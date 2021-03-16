Grab this vintage single-seat Porsche, one of 224 ever built

Wow 'em at the next club meet with this rare single-seat Porsche, which is almost certain to be the only one of its kind on the show field. This 1983 example boasts many desirable features including a manual transmission, Fuchs wheels, a whale-tail rear spoiler and red-and-black livery. It's believed that a total of only 224 examples left the factory, making this Porsche a rare sight today. And while it's not street-legal, this classic should be inexpensive to maintain and certainly easy to store.

The model is the Porsche Junior, and as surfaced by Motor1, this single-seat go-kart is for sale right now on elferspot.com.

The rad-era Porsche is powered by a 0.083-liter single-cylinder Honda G100 four-stroke engine. Rear-mounted, of course. Output is stated as 1.6 kW or 2.1 horsepower. The engine's grunt is sent to the rear wheel via a two-speed manual transmission with reverse. Top speed is given as 25 km/hr (15 mph). The chassis features coil springs, disc brakes and rack-and-pinion steering.

According to the seller, these go-karts were sold by Porsche in the 1980s. This example is said to have been driven just 10 kilometers (or 6 miles) and has been "completely restored."

Not only does the Junior look like a real Porsche, it has appreciated like one, too. The current asking price of 14,900 euros ($17,760 at current exchange rates) is roughly four times what it would have cost new.

