Best dash cams of 2021 — 6 great HD cameras for driving peace of mind

Dash cams have been a popular vehicle accessory worldwide for years. Owning a dash cam is a luxury, but luckily, not one that has to break the bank. If you've been thinking about picking up a cam for some extra protection behind the wheel, check out our list of the six best dash cams on Amazon based on user reviews.

6) VAVA Dual Dash Cam 1920x1080P FHD (10% off)

This VAVA dual dash cam can simultaneously capture video from the front cam (155°) and rear cam (126°) at 1920x1080p 30fps resolution or, if you'd rather, only from the front cam at 2560x1440p 30fps resolution. It features an "industry-leading Sony sensor (front IMX307, rear IMX323) [which] improves low-light sensitivity, allowing clear imaging in low-light environments." The built-in Wi-Fi feature allows the camera to connect easily to the mobile app and makes it easy to download and save footage right to your phone. It even acts as a surveillance system with its 24 hours parking mode, it features a G-sensor to help detect sudden movements or collisions, and of course, it features loop recording which is activated as soon as you start your engine. This cam supports up to a 128GB SD card. With over 8,000 Amazon ratings, the VAVA cam is sitting at a cumulative score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Brady S. had this to say in their five-star review:

"The VAVA Dual Dash cam is a high-quality dash cam setup. The video quality of both cameras is impressive in daylight and nighttime scenarios. Shortly after purchasing the unit, I had the windshield in my car replaced and experienced complications with the remounting process. I submitted an inquiry to the customer service team regarding the problem I was experiencing. I was contacted immediately by Gemma with the Customer Service team. Gemma addressed my issue directly and supplied me with a replacement unit the next day. I couldn’t be happier with the quality of this customer service experience and the promptness of Gemma resolving my issue. The entire process was hassle-free and was ... the most professional interaction I’ve ever had with a customer service team. I am a very satisfied customer, for sure. I wish every interaction with stores and sellers could be this fulfilling. Five stars for sure, and two thumbs way up!"

Check out the VAVA cam right here for 10% off.

5) Kingslim D4 4K Dual Dash Cam with Built-in Wi-Fi GPS

The Kingslim dual dash cam can simultaneously record videos in 4K from the front cam and 1080p from the rear cam. It features "the industry-leading Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor. With super night vision, f/1.8 aperture, and WDR technology, you can record stunning details, even in low-light environments. With front 170° and rear 150° super-wide viewing angles and 6-layer glass fixed-focus lens, it gives you maximum coverage of the road and greatly enhances night vision, providing sharp and clear images and videos." Thanks to a 3-inch touchscreen, you only need one finger to operate the device and toggle features like collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock, and even time-lapse recording. This cam, like many of the others in this list, has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS and last but not least, it can handle up to a 256GB SD card for storage. After 1,680 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at a 4.5 out of 5 cumulative score. Reviewer RioNJuly had this to say in their five-star review:

"This is absolutely the best dash cam I've ever used. I've gone through at least four so far. This one has amazing video quality and is easy to navigate around. I love how the backup camera feed loads on the same screen. It was truly plug and play. I put the back camera on my back window and threaded the cord under all the car moulding. There was more than enough cord to reach the back of my GMC Acadia. The best part of the cam is it's easy to see your videos. The screen is big enough to watch them play right on the screen. Next, we are going to get one for my husband's semi truck."

Learn more about the Kingslim cam right here.

4) APEMAN Mini Dash Cam 1080P

The APEMAN mini is a lot like the full-sized APEMAN cam a bit higher on our list, only miniaturized! It features all the essentials you'd be looking for in a dash cam like 1080p HD recording, night vision, a 170° wide angle capture radius, 24/7 all-weather monitoring, loop recording and, of course, G-sensor functionality. The cam has over 11,000 ratings on Amazon with a total score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Helal had this to say in their five-star review of the camera:

"After opening the package, I was surprised by how small the unit was. It was lightweight and very easy to install and use on the car. The suction cup gripped the glass very well, and the unit only took a few minutes to install. The video quality was very detailed and high quality ... I can see peoples faces and plate numbers. This is quite helpful for incidents where you need to see everything. Audio quality is great and [it] has the option to turn it off. Overall, I am quite happy with the product."

Interested? Learn more right here.

3) Rove R2 4K Dash Cam

The Rove 4K dash cam records videos in, you guessed it, 4K resolution. It has features like Super Night Vision technology, built-in WiFi allowing you to instantly manage your recordings on your smart phone, built-in GPS to record your location and speed, parking mode, motion detection, a 150° wide-angle lens, G-sensor tech, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-mo video, and more. This cam can handle up to a 512GB micro SD card for storage. After 9,000 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Ted F. had this to say in his five-star review:

"This is a great camera for your car. Small and easy to install, and [the] video quality is fantastic. The Car DV player is good but picture quality is better when played with the VLC player. I did have a codec issue with the VLC player and [a] minor issue with sun glare (not the cameras fault) and both issues were promptly responded to by the seller. Another nice feature [of] the VLC player is the ability to zoom in to read tags and things better. I also use the motion detection feature to record [whenever] there is motion around the car [while] it is parked. [I] have been using a Patriot 128 Micro SD card and get about a month's worth of video on it [while recording in] HD mode ... I would highly recommend [this] dash cam and the seller provides great support for any issues."

Want your dash cam recordings to be in crisp 4K? Check out this cam right here.

2) CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam (50% off)

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p front camera and a waterproof back camera. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 11,000 Amazon reviews this cam is sitting at a cumulative score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Chris A had this to say in his five-star review of the cam:

"Great dash cam for front and rear views. It's very easy to setup and start recording. This is great for insurance purposes when you need it. It continues to record and will save the video of any accident you may have. What is extremely nice is that the front view video and the rear video record in separate AVI files."

Want to snag this Chortau cam for 50% off? Learn more right here.

1) APEMAN Dash Cam 1080P FHD DVR

The best-selling dash cam on Amazon is this APEMAN 1080p cam, available for just under $50. It features a three-inch screen, a 170° super wide-angle lens, built-in G-sensor, Super Night Vision technology, motion detection, seamless loop recording, and a parking monitor mode. This camera has a whopping 25,282 Amazon ratings with a cumulative product score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. David R had this to say in his five-star review of the product:

"I purchased this dash cam in Feb 2019 due to the positive reviews and price. I've been using it daily for over 8 months and it's been perfect. The clarity and data storage is amazing. [I] caught a vehicle crash in front of me and was able to turn it over to the driver not at fault. Last week, it began to give me problems with turning on and off intermittently during my drive, as if the device wouldn't hold a charge. I contacted APEMAN Customer Support and had the privilege of speaking with Katherine. After a few emails of troubleshooting with no success, she agreed to send me a replacement. Things break sometimes and most people get that. However, the high-level of customer service provided to me by Katherine was exceptional. Thank you APEMAN team."

Want to see what the hype is all about? You can learn more about the best-selling dash cam on Amazon right here.