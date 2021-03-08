Omaze is giving away a Subaru WRX STI from the latest Gymkhana video

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

This past year has been different for all of us, and it appears Ken Block’s famed video series and tire nightmare, Gymkhana, was no exception. Instead of featuring the DC Shoes co-founder behind the wheel of one of his many trusty Fords, this time around the video features Block’s rally rival Travis Pastrana, in none other than a Subaru. Diehard Gymkhana fans will know that this is hardly the first time a Subaru has been featured in one of these videos. This time around, “Gymkhana 2020” which took place in Pastrana’s hometown of Annapolis, Md., featured his WRX STI rally car, as well as a cameo from the new BRZ and a custom-made WRX STI, the latter of which is being given away by Omaze.

Now this isn’t the 862 horsepower monster of a WRX STI that Pastrana drives in the film, but don’t let that disappoint you. The custom STI Omaze is giving away still makes 310 horsepower and is outfitted with a ton of Hoonigan customizations including, “Subaru Motorsports USA custom-made cat-back exhaust, carbon fiber rear wing, STI front splitter, rear diffuser; carbon fiber hood boomerangs, front and rear canards, skid plates and mud flaps; Alcantara steering wheel, shift knob, e-brake handle and armrest cover; AutoMeter x Hoonigan boost and oil pressure gauges; Reiger rally competition coilovers; Cusco sway bars; roll center adjusters and a hydraulic handbrake; 2-piece front rotors and stainless steel line brakes; 18” Method wheels w/ Yokohama Advan tires”

We’ve driven our fair share of rare Subarus in our time, most recently the S209, but if you’re a Subaru nut, this one-of-one custom car may take the cake.

By entering this giveaway, you’re helping out both Team Rubicon and Feeding America. According to Omaze, “Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. In support of COVID-19 relief, they’ve activated the full team across the country. Volunteers are working on the ground in areas that need it most: isolation shelters, where they serve between medical staff and patients to ensure those patients are looked after and requests are handled; food bank warehouses, where they provide support and safe, direct delivery services to food insecure populations; mobile medical testing centers, where they offer planning, coordination and logistics support; and so much more.

"Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Their network of food banks, pantries and meal programs serve virtually every community in the United States, reaching 40 million people (including 12 million children and 7 million seniors). Feeding America works to get nourishing food — from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers — to people in need. They also seek to help the people they serve build a path to a brighter, food-secure future. Your generosity will help Feeding America continue to connect people with food and work to end hunger.”

If you want this incredibly rare Subaru sitting in your driveway, enter here. The deadline is March 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

