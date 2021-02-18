Last year, Marc Philipp Gemballa, the eponymous supercar company started by Uwe Gemballa's son, said it would build a heavily modified 911 Turbo S inspired by the Porsche 959 Dakar Rally cars. Based on the official render and past announcement, it will have retro-inspired body work and the ability to drive fast even on rough dirt roads. Since last year's announcement, the company has developed a number of partnerships for development, and the latest was announced this week: RUF.

Yes, the legendary Porsche tuner and supercar builder is working with MPG to develop the engine for what the company is only calling "Project Sandbox." It will be based on the 911 Turbo S engine, which starts with 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. MPG and RUF say that the upgraded one will make more than 750 horsepower and 686 pound-feet of torque. The MPG car won't be the only car to benefit, though, as the company said that RUF's upgrades will be available for owners of regular 911 Turbo S cars looking for more power.

Other major automotive partners helping develop the MPG Project Sandbox include KW Automotive, Michelin, Akrapovic, VELA Performance and KLK Motorsport. The finished car will be revealed this spring, and production will begin later this year. MPG will build 40 examples, and the 10 first edition models have already been sold.

