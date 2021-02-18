Inkas produces a wide range of armored vehicles, and its newest offering is an armored BMW X7. It comes in either inline-six or two V8 variants (the M50i or Alpina XB7), but a V8 is surely the way to go with all the extra weight in body armor. Appearance modifications to the exterior are hardly noticeable, but you’ll see that this M50i is equipped with an emergency lights package in the video above.

What you can’t see is what's most important. Inkas says its armor meets “CEN 1063 BR6 ballistic standard,” which is just fancy speak for the type of damage it can protect you from. It can withstand 7.62x51mm or .308 Winchester FMJ ammunition. Additionally, it’ll live through the explosion of two hand grenades detonated simultaneously. You might ask: Won’t the bad guys just use 3 grenades? Don’t worry too much, though. You’ll be safe from the ones who don’t like reading about armored cars.