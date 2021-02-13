Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news, Ford Motor Co. took their partnership with "Rocket League" to a whole new level, Forza is finally coming to the Steam store, Project CARS is going mobile, and Amazon is having a huge sale on EA games.

The F-150 is coming to Rocket League starting February 20

The big news of the week is that the Ford F-150 is going to be available to purchase as a fully playable Battle Car in Rocket League. We've been following Ford and Psyonix's partnership for a few weeks now, but this latest announcement is the biggest news yet. This marks the first time a real truck made by a global automaker has made its way into the game. You'll be able to buy the truck February 20-28 in the item shop as part of a bundle that includes a new decal, two sets of F-150 wheels, F-150 Rocket League Edition engine audio, F-150 boost and an F-150 player banner. This announcement is just the latest step in Ford's overall gaming strategy. We'll remind you again when the truck is available in-game, but in the meantime, why not check out the Ford-sponsored RLCSX tournament going on this weekend right here on Rocket League's Twitch channel.

Forza Horizon 4 will be available for purchase on Steam starting March 9

This news is sure to delight PC gamers across the globe. Forza Horizon 4 is finally coming to Steam. Although the game has been playable on PC for a while now, it hadn't been purchasable via the Steam launcher, but that will change on March 9. We're not very picky about launchers here at Autoblog, so this news isn't as blockbuster for us as it is for many, but we're always glad about more ways to play great games becoming available. The bursting-with-content racer is one of our favorites to play on our very own livestream, right here every Tuesday at 2 p.m. EST.

Project CARS GO is a Project CARS spinoff coming to mobile March 23

Project CARS GO is an upcoming spinoff of the popular sim racer Project CARS , and it just got a release date for both iOS and Android: March 23. Historically, mobile spinoffs of already-beloved games are often met with skepticism at best and downright animosity at worst, so we'll be curious to see if this ends up capturing an audience. The game promises "streamlined One Touch gameplay combined with real-life racetracks, cars and physics," so, take that as you will. Regardless, we'll be giving the game a try come March and we'll be sure to report back with our thoughts. Are you excited about the new mobile racer? Let us know in the comments.

Amazon is having a huge sale on EA games starting right now!

If you're always on the hunt for new racing games at a discount, we wanted to let you know about this great sale going on right now at Amazon! You can score some awesome deals on games like Need For Speed Heat for $14.99, Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered for $17.99, Burnout Paradise Remastered for $4.99, and many, many more. Click the link here to see the whole crop of deals and see if anything catches your eye.