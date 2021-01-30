This week brings us more awesome "Rocket League" news, a tease that you'll soon be able to play "The Witcher 3" in your new Tesla, and some news about the Autoblog livestream.

RLCSX Winter Major 'Rocket League' tournament, sponsored by Ford

In another big recent announcement from Psyonix, the creators of "Rocket League," it seems that Ford has signed on to be the main sponsor of the game's big winter tournament. According to the official "Rocket League" website, "The 'Rocket League' Championship Series (RLCS) X Winter Split has been defined by the best 'Rocket League' players in the world pushing their skills and abilities to the next level. We wanted a sponsor that reflected that same amount of drive in their own work and products. That's why we're proud to announce Ford as the presenting sponsor for all RLCS X Winter Majors! Ford is a sponsor that's built tough and committed to helping us make sure the Regional Majors have something for everyone. We also have some surprises coming in-game as well, so stay tuned for more information."

The tournament begins on February 5, so make sure to tune into the "Rocket League" twitch channel to keep up with all the latest.

Tesla Model S, Model X refreshes have built-in, beefed-up gaming

Tesla announced this week that the latest Model S and Model X will have gaming hardware included that's so capable it could potentially run huge, resource-heavy games like "The Witcher 3." The big headline-grabber is that it will have "up to 10 teraflops of processing power," making it just about on par with the Playstation 5, which features 10.28 teraflops of power. Of course, gaming in your Tesla isn't new. In fact, we've tried it ourselves, but this latest upgrade represents a huge leap forward for the feature. You'll still be able to play on your infotainment display, but now you'll be able to connect a wireless controller and play huge open-world games like "The Witcher 3," which, if Tesla's own marketing photos are any indication, is definitely coming to the vehicle soon. If you don't feel like spending $70,000 on a gaming rig you can drive, though, you can still play the RPG-adventure on Playstation, Xbox, or PC.

Autoblog Livestream will be moving to just one day a week

The last piece of game news we have for you today is that starting next week, the Autoblog livestream will move to just one day a week: on Tuesdays, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time. We'll still be bringing you the same exciting racing game action and car nerd talk as always, we're just making some changes for the new year to make sure we can keep our content the best it can be. If you're interested in checking out the stream, you can do that right here, every Tuesday.

Related video: