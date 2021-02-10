Porsche's 750-horsepower Taycan Turbo S, with a little help from racing driver Leh Keen, has claimed the Guinness World Record for top speed by a vehicle achieved indoors, hitting 102.6 mph and toppling the 86-mile-per-hour mark set by Tanner Foust in a not-even-remotely-stock Ford Fiesta seven years ago.

With the likes of the SSC Tuatara setting their sights above the 300-mph mark, a 102-mph record may not seem all that impressive, especially considering what Porsche's new EV dethroned in the process. Still, with a vast number of people spending the bulk of their free time at home, it seems fitting that Porsche would pursue an indoor record.

World land speed records have strict guidelines for certification (as the aforementioned SSC learned recently, and the hard way). Believe it or not, there are rules for this too, lest people simply stick a barn at the end of a miles-long runway and grab an indoor trap speed for a vehicle that did most of its work in the light of day.