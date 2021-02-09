Ford is making it easier for outdoorsy buyers to build a 2021 Bronco Sport that suits their needs by releasing five lifestyle accessory bundles. Installed by the dealer, the packages all include parts provided by Yakima.

Whether you're into biking, camping, or simply moseying about, the Blue Oval's accessories catalog has you covered. The bundles are called Bike, Water, Snow, Camping, and Cargo, respectively, and they include a specific assortment of parts that let users take their gear with them when they head to the great outdoors.

The package called Bike includes a hitch-mounted Yakima two-bike rack, crossbars for the roof rails, a medium-sized rack-mounted basket with a net, and all-weather floor mats. Water groups a Yakima kayak carrier with locks, a Yakima awning, cross bars for the roof rails, and all-weather floor mats, which you'd want after stepping out of a river. Snow brings the crossbars, the floor mats, and a hitch-mounted rack for skis or snowboards.

Camping has crossbars, all-weather floor mats, a Yakima awning, and a Yakima Skyrise HD two-person tent that mounts to the roof rack. Ford's promotional images (shown above) picture chairs and a table, among other accessories, but they're not included in the package. Finally, the Cargo bundle includes crossbars, all-weather floor mats, and a roof-mounted box that gives the Bronco Sport 16 additional cubic feet of cargo space.

Pricing hasn't been announced. For those who don't bike, camp, kayak, ski, or need storage, Ford noted buyers can create their own bundle by choosing from a list of over 100 factory-authorized, dealer-installed accessories.

Ford hasn't revealed whether the full-size Bronco will be available with similar bundles. However, we know that buyers will have a diverse list of 300-plus accessories to choose from when deliveries start later in 2021.

Related video: