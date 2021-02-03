Just a couple of days ago, when the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing were revealed, Cadillac announced it would start taking reservations for the cars. More specifically, it was taking reservations for the first 250 of each model. They went quite quickly, in just minutes according to a Cadillac representative. Apparently the more powerful CT5-V Blackwing sold out first, closely followed by the CT4-V version.

But don't worry, because more of each are on the way. The Cadillac representative said that anyone wanting to reserve one who missed the initial 500 will be put on a wait list and contacted by their local dealer as more orders are available. Not only that, but the additional order slots should open up before production and initial deliveries of the cars begins this summer. So you haven't missed out on a 2022 model yet.

As previously covered, the CT4-V Blackwing with its 472-horsepower twin-turbo V6 starts at $59,990. The CT5-V Blackwing starts at $84,990, but it packs a 668-horsepower supercharged V8. Each car also comes with a two-day driving school at Spring Mountain Motor Resort near Las Vegas.

