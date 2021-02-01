We'll start things off with the most beastly of the Caddies , the CT5-V Blackwing. Like the CTS-V predecessor, the Blackwing gets a supercharged 6.2-liter pushrod V8. But thanks to intake and exhaust improvements, output is up to 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque, as opposed to the CTS-V's 640 horses and 630 pound-feet. The engine also is handbuilt in Bowling Green, Ky., just like the short-lived turbocharged DOHC Blackwing V8. It's coupled either to a six-speed manual transmission with a twin-disc clutch, rev matching and no-lift shifting, or a 10-speed 10L90 automatic transmission. Power goes to the electronically controlled limited-slip differential at the rear, and rear-wheel drive is the only drive configuration available. The transmission and differential each get their own oil coolers, too. Cadillac says the CT5-V Blackwing should be able to hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds with the automatic transmission, and the top speed is over 200 mph.

They're finally here, the real successors to the Cadillac CTS-V and ATS-V : the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing. And at least on paper, they sure seem like worthy successors to those superb super sedans. They're more powerful, come with standard manual transmissions, and feature the latest and greatest chassis upgrades available.

As for the CT4-V Blackwing, it gets a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 built in Canada , and although it is more powerful than the previous car, it's only by a small amount. The CT4-V Blackwing makes 472 horsepower versus the ATS-V's 464, and the 445 pound-feet of torque is the same between each car. Just like the CT5-V Blackwing, the CT4-V gets either the same six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed 10L80 automatic transmission, the electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, and the oil coolers. Picking the manual transmission has extra perks on the CT4-V Blackwing, though. The engines in manual cars received titanium connecting rods and revised crankshaft counterweights. The manual transmission's no-lift shift functionality is also more helpful on the CT4-V Blackwing since it keeps the car in boost between gears. Still, Cadillac's 0-60 mph time estimate is for the automatic model at 3.8 seconds. Top speed is 189 mph.

Keeping all that power under control are a variety of chassis upgrades. Both cars have MacPherson strut front and five-link independent rear suspensions with stiffer springs, sway bars and bushings and the latest version (4.0) of Cadillac's magnetic suspension. It has faster processors allowing it to react to driving conditions faster than past systems. Each car's chassis gets shock tower braces, a shear plate and thicker rear crossmembers. Forged aluminum wheels also come standard along with wide rubber. The CT5-V has 275-mm front tires and 305-mm rear tires while the CT4-V has 255-mm fronts and 275-mm rears. Both cars use Cadillac-specific Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with unique compound and tread. Brakes are big, too, and each car has six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo brake calipers. The CT5-V boasts the biggest rotors of any Cadillac in history with 15.7-inch front rotors and 14.7 rear rotors. Carbon ceramic versions are also available for the CT5-V, and they save 53 pounds in unsprung weight. The CT4-V doesn't have ceramic brakes as an option, but it still has big rotors with 15-inch units up front and 13.4-inch discs at the rear.

All these performance goodies are wrapped in tastefully beefed up bodies. Both cars get wider fenders to accommodate the fat tires, plus front and rear spoilers and side skirts. The front grilles are fully opened up to ensure adequate airflow to the various heat exchangers, and the fender vents are fully functional. Cadillac offers optional carbon fiber aero packages for both cars that reduce lift even further. On the CT5-V, the optional package reduces lift by an additional 75%, and on the CT4-V, it reduces lift by a whopping 214%. The CT5-V's aero package also includes canards on the front that can be removed if they're producing too much drag.

Inside, the two Blackwings feature standard sport seats and leather-wrapped sport steering wheels. The interiors also get a splash of carbon fiber, and the individual car's production number is featured on the steering wheel. Each car also gets a 12-inch instrument screen. There are some small differences in standard and optional interior equipment for the two Blackwings. The CT4-V comes standard with heated, 18-way adjustable leatherette seats, but can be upgraded to seats with real leather, microfiber, ventilation and massage. The CT5-V comes with standard real leather, 18-way adjustment, massage and heat and ventilation. Optionally available are seats with microfiber and with carbon fiber seat back shells. Both cars can be fitted with additional carbon fiber trim.

Unsurprisingly, the more affordable of the two Cadillacs is the CT4-V Blackwing with a starting price of $59,990. The CT5-V Blackwing will start at $84,990. Cadillac is taking reservations starting at 7:30 Eastern time tonight. Customer cars will start being delivered this summer.

