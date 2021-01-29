Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Who hasn't found oneself at some time dreaming about what it would be like to leave behind most of our belongings, hop into a van and tour the continent — waking up, throwing open the doors on our home on wheels, and taking in the view of the Grand Canyon, Yosemite or Zion National Park?

Of course, that is an incredibly romantic view of van life. In all honesty most people love hot showers and sitting on their porch sipping a hot cup of coffee too much to sell their houses and put that money into upgrading a Sprinter or Econoline. But there's a way to have a house and a van life too, because Omaze is giving one away.

Win a Sprinter Van with an $80,000 Vansmith Conversion - Enter at Omaze

Take one look at this Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 camper van conversion and you know that it is special. It features a 3.0L V6 turbodiesel that puts out 325 lb-ft of torque and has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, a 100W solar power system so you don’t have to worry about where you’ll charge your iPhone or drone at night, a Mazzair roof fan, an 85-liter fridge, a 5-foot-long kitchen, full-sized bed and a cedar ceiling.

The rest, you can customize yourself, to fit your lifestyle. Choose from a rear-mounted bike rack, upgraded suspension for tooling around Moab (or wherever you like to roam), throw some all-terrain rubber on there… the options are nearly endless.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Access Fund, which, according to Omaze, “is a national advocacy organization that protects America's outdoor climbing areas and conserves the climbing environment. Their Stewardship Program sends traveling Conservation Teams around the country to perform necessary maintenance and repairs to help keep climbing sites open. Additionally, their Policy Program works with legislators, state and federal agencies, and tribal governments to represent climbers’ interests in legislation and land management policy and planning. Your donation can support their work to protect public lands, restore climbing areas, educate responsible climbers and empower local advocates.”

If you want this van, and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t, enter here. The deadline to enter is May 7, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.