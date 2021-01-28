General Motors isn't the only car company setting big environmental goals; Nissan is, too. On Wednesday, the Yokohama company provided an outline of its two-step plan. Firstly, Nissan plans to electrify every all-new car it launches by the early 2030s. Then, by 2050, it wants to achieve carbon neutrality not only in its operations, but across the total life cycle of everything it makes.

Does that mean every Nissan will be electric? Not necessarily. Nissan says the 100% electrification plan applies to key markets including Japan, China, the U.S. and Europe. It only applies to all-new models, though. So, if, say, the Nissan GT-R is still being incrementally improved at that point, it won't have to be electric. By the sounds of it, a successor that debuts before 2030 or so will be exempt as well.

It's safe to say, though, that Nissan plans to make mainstream models, ones that see regular redesigns like the Rogue or Altima, either hybrids or all-electric. It's off to a good start, as it was the first company to launch a mass-market EV with the Leaf in 2010. Since then, they've sold half a million of them. It also has an electric crossover on the way in the form of the Ariya.

The life cycle carbon neutrality goal is a bit more formidable, since it means everything in the production process from raw material extraction, manufacturing, use and end-of-life recycling must be carbon neutral. Car-wise, Nissan plans to introduce solid-state batteries and make its existing e-Power drivetrains more efficient. It also has plans to partner with energy firms to expand charging infrastructure and reform its factories.

“We’re determined to help create a carbon neutral society and accelerate the global effort against climate change,” CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement. "Our offering in electrified vehicles will continue to expand around the world, and this will make a major contribution to Nissan becoming carbon neutral. We will continue to drive innovation that enriches people’s lives as we pursue a sustainable future for all.”

