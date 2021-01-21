Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Here in the Midwestern United States, winter still has a few months longer to make us miserable before we can put it in our rearview. Too often, drivers will end up in snowy situations which could be easily avoided if they had the right accessories in their trunk. We're here to remind you that it's better to be proactive than reactive, so we've found five great winter accessories for your car that every driver should consider picking up, and the best part is that they're all on sale.

AstroAI 27” Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper - $13.99 (39% off) at Amazon.com

One of the most helpful items you could have in your trunk during the winter months has to be a good ice scraper. This one just happens to be the best-selling ice scraper on Amazon. It's pretty much exactly what you'd want out of a traditional scraper. It's 27 inches long, with the brush head taking up 7 inches of that. It's even great for super low temperatures. The manufacturer information page makes the claim that it can withstand temps as low as -40°F. The tool currently has 7,351 ratings on Amazon and is sitting at a total cumulative score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. CopperDave had this to say in his five-star review of the scraper:

"This product deserves its high ratings. The blade of the scraper is sharp and strong, so it should be a while before it gets nicked by ice and does anything but a good job. The brush is sturdy, and the scraper can be used with the brush attached, for long reaches, but I find the grip more comfortable with them apart. The hand holds are comfortable and the little bag that comes with it is handy to keep both pieces together and to put away. I do leave them out of the bag for a while after use though, so wet items aren't being put into the bag. I can comfortably recommend this item."

You can learn more about the best-selling ice scraper on Amazon right here.

Rain-X De-Icer Washer Fluid - $17.95 (33% off) at Amazon.com

There's nothing more annoying than a dirty windshield. Sometimes when dirty snow, sleet, and ice get thrown onto your windshield while driving, windshield wipers alone just don't quite cut it. It can be a good idea to have a second line of defense in the form of de-icing washer fluid in the colder months to help keep your windshield clean and clear. This Rain-X washer fluid comes in a 1 gallon jug and is effective in temperatures as low as -25°F. This product has 362 ratings on Amazon and has a cumulative rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Kristin A. had this to say in her five-star review of the product:

"Seriously, buy this as a gift to yourself in the winter! [It] takes the morning defrost time for us down by at least 2/3 (which is super important to me when I have 3 little kids in the car antsy for school drop off!) Sometimes we just use the wiper fluid instead of scraping! So much kinder on my hatred of standing out in the freezing cold."

If you're ready for a wiper fluid refill, you can check out this Rain-X fluid right here.

Tacklife Lithium Car Jump Starter - $69.99 (13% off) at Amazon.com

A dead battery can ruin your day any time of year, but it's more annoying (and dangerous) than ever in the middle of winter, that's why everyone should have a portable jump starter in their trunk. These tools can jump your car instantly without the need for a second vehicle. This particular jump starter can jump cars, SUVs, trucks and even vans up to 30 times on a single full charge. It also has USB ports built in to let you charge your phone or other USB accessories. This particular one is the best-selling jump starter on Amazon right now. It currently has 14,864 ratings with an overall score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Leslie C. had this to say in their five-star review of the product:

"Unbelievable! This little thing packs a punch! I live in Chicago where the windchill was -50° yesterday. My car had been parked on the street for a couple of days and, of course, the battery died. This morning I took this bad baby out, hooked it up and the car started without a hitch! ... What a beautiful sound. When I unhooked it, the charger was sitting at 97% and I'm now charging back up to 100%. The only minus is that once you take all the cables out, they don't fit back in so nicely. BUT, those are just a bonus when it comes to starting a car and definitely do not warrant taking a star off. The only other thing I checked out was the flashlight ... Works great. I've had jumper cables before but this is the first jump starter I've purchased and [I] am VERY happy I did. It is really, really simple to use and definitely worth not having to wait for roadside services to finally get to you when weather is this bad. It's lightweight and compact. I would HIGHLY recommend this one from my personal experience. Oh, and the charger is now sitting back at 100%. Well worth the money!!"

Want to pick up the Tacklife jump starter at a 13% discount? You can do that right here.

EPAuto 12V DC Portable Air Compressor Pump - $33.87 (21% off) at Amazon.com

This accessory is one that many people unfortunately neglect during the winter. Making sure your tire pressure is correct is important all year 'round, but it's especially important to keep an eye on it in the winter. Tire pressure actually drops in cold weather, so you may need to top off your tires once it starts getting chilly. That becomes a lot easier if you have your very own portable air compressor pump. This one plugs right into your cigarette lighter socket for power and can inflate tires on everything from bikes to cars to midsize SUVs, but anything larger than that and you might need something a little more heavy duty. The pump has over 26,000 ratings and has a total score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Turbo R. had these great things to say in his five-star review:

"I'm a car guy and have dozens of these things. I tend to review stuff I really love or really suck[s]. This, I like! It's heavier than average and feels quality, quieter than most pumps - almost too quiet, as I can't tell its done. Love the auto pressure button! I can work on other parts of the car while the tires are inflating. It will stop on your pre-selected PSI. [The] cord wraps up neater than most others and has quick connect clips to keep them snug! [It] comes with a handy storage bag. I think I [saw] someone complain about the quality of the bag, [but] it is more than adequate and most importantly fits [the pump] easily. It has a nifty carry handle on top. ... Controls are intuitive and your pre-set tire pressure stays as default until you change it. [There's] very little noise and vibration when operating - way better than average. Pump time is about average. One new feature for me is the screw-on attachment to [the] valve. I was skeptical about this, but at the same time wanted to give it a try. As suspected, you can lose 1/2 to 1 psi when disconnecting it. I just add 1 psi to [the] selector - it is still quick and easy to connect and disconnect. I paid full price for this pump. Five star."

Check out the air compressor pump for 21% off right here.

Up to 50% off select wheels at TireRack.com

Last but certainly not least, one of the best things you can upgrade your car with in wintertime is snow tires, which you might need wheels for. If you're in the market for some new wheels, check out this Tire Rack clearance sale going on right here! You can take up to 50% off select wheels. Just click the link, head to the "shop by vehicle" tool, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available wheels that are compatible with your vehicle. You can start the search right here.