There’s half a chance you’ve never heard of the Spanish car company called Hurtan. If you have, congratulations on your excellent Spanish auto industry knowledge. If not, it’s time to learn, as one of our spy photographers just caught an upcoming and unannounced Hurtan model out testing.

Hurtan was originally founded by Juan Hurtado in the 1980s and is headquartered in Granada, Spain. He set out to build vehicles inspired by 1950s design. All are tailor-made, and Hurtan has exported his vehicles around the world over the years. Juan no longer runs the company day-to-day, having left it up to his three children. The company says it’s staying true to its original design mission, but it’s combining the old-time look with newer technologies in resto-mod fashion. Hurtan even claims it’s developing electric cars now, which would be a first for the company.

However, the Hurtan we’re looking at in these spy photos is not one of those EV mules. The quad exhaust poking out of the rear bumper ensures we don’t think otherwise. Our spy shooter claims to have gained intel on the powertrain hiding underneath the pretty bodywork. A pair of Mazda engines — the 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter four-cylinders — are rumored to be available paired with either a manual or automatic gearbox. Neither of those engines produce a great deal of horsepower, but the small and lightweight Hurtan shouldn’t need much power to be quick anyway.

This new coupe model is different from any other model in the company’s lineup, but shares a strong connection in design and styling to the T2 (pictured above). The T2 is a roadster with slightly different proportions (longer rear overhang, higher rear fender etc.), but they do bear a noticeable resemblance to each other. Hurtan’s signature headlights and front grille design stand out, and the swooping and swooning fenders are just the elements Hurtan needs to maintain the old-world styling. All that camouflage doesn’t do a whole lot to disguise the car’s styling, as it looks skin-tight wrapping around the whole body.

What you see is what you get, and we dig the look. Hurtan hasn’t made any noise or teased a debut for a new model yet, but our European spy photographer has heard rumors of a reveal and launch scheduled for sometime this year. We’ll be keeping an eye out on Hurtan to see what this little sports coupe ends up looking like without the camouflage.

