The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the results of a battery of crash tests of the 2020 Tesla Model Y, and the news is good. The Model Y earns an overall rating of 5 stars from NHTSA.

In fact, the Model Y knocked out 5-star performances in each of the agency's crash tests. In the 35-mph front barrier test, both the Model Y achieved a 5-star rating for both the driver and passenger. In the 38.5-mph side-barrier test and in the side-pole impact test, the results were 5 stars for both the front-seat and rear-seat occupants. NHTSA also tests for rollover risk, and the Model Y's 7.9% risk was another 5-star result.

NHTSA also notes that the Model Y comes standard with the agency's four recommended safety technologies: forward-collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and dynamic brake support.

The Model Y joins several variants of the Model S in achieving a 5-star safety rating from NHTSA. (The Model X and the Model 3 have not been rated by the agency.) The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has yet to test the Model Y, although the Tesla Model 3 fared well in that agency's evaluations, earning a Top Safety Pick+ accolade.