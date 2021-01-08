In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. With the holiday doldrums keeping a damper on news, they start off by discussing the changes expected to automotive lineups for 2021, for better or for worse. Then, they talk about the possibility of Stellantis shuttering the Chrysler brand and the potential return of the Ford Fusion as a high-riding wagon. Then, Byron tells us about his new winter car purchase (a 2003 Toyota Matrix) and Greg discusses his time behind the wheel of the 2021 Volvo XC60, prompting a discussion about how thinly Volvo slices the pie when it comes to various models. They wrap it up with a discussion about a couple of GM icons that always seem to fly below the radar.
Autoblog Podcast #659
Rundown
- What we're driving
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra
- 2003 Toyota Matrix
- Other news
