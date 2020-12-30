These cars won't return for 2021

As 2020 ticks to a close, we're doing our final inventory of the automotive marketplace, which will be short a couple dozen models when the dust is settled and the 2021s are stocked up. This year was yet another rough one for enthusiast cars, but there are also a few on this list that we don't expect to be mourned too widely (cough, Dodge Journey, cough). We'd also forgive you if you thought a few of these were long dead already. Without further ado, let's dive in.

Acura's big sedan has been a slow seller for ... ever? When you combine that with a marketplace that has grown increasingly hostile toward trunks, well, we can't really say we're surprised.

Sleek, small, sexy and stiffer than concrete. Yep, these were still being built in 2020, in topless form anyway. The coupe died a year ago.

More a stretched DB9 than an actual sedan, it was nevertheless a pretty thing. Admittedly, less so when they engorged the grille.

This one stings, because the end of the Mulsanne also means the end of the 6.75-liter V8 at Bentley -- an engine remarkable enough that we gave it its own sendoff post.

BMW's first crack at PHEV supercar was weird and wonderful.

The impressively engineered Cadillac flagship sedan goes out with a whimper.

The end of the line for one of the most honored nameplates in automotive history (though recent generations have hardly merited modern classic status).

As for the Sonic, it was a fun, handsome subcompact car. Sadly, "subcompact" and "car" are no longer agreeable.

This pair was born in Chrysler's dark days of the 2000s, were given a much-needed polish in the early 20-teens and somehow survived to see the sickly 20s. Alas, they are gone.

This was the four-seat grand-touring hatchback derived from the original FF.

The Fiata is no more; the 500L is just "no."

Another "oof" for the enthusiasts, as the departure of the GT350 means the high-revving 5.2L "Voodoo" cross-plane-crank V8 is now jobless.

Let's not forget the Fusion, though. This was a well-engineered, trend-setting sedan that actually sold quite well despite being bumped off with the rest of Ford's car lineup.

This one is kind of a "gotcha," as the Si is merely going on hiatus ahead of the Civic's forthcoming redesign. The Civic Coupe is gone for good, however, and the updated Fit is currently not "go" for the U.S. market.

This was the hatchback version of the Elantra.

Jaguar XE and XF Sportbrake

The XE was terrific to drive but it wasn't well-rounded enough to truly be competitive against the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4s of the world. The XF Sport Brake was a wagon, so we probably don't need to explain why it's fleeing this continent.

Lexus GS

Another sedan bites the dust.

Lincoln Continental and MKZ

The Continental went out on a high note at least. And with the MKZ, Lincoln officially puts an end to its MK naming disaster.

It started life as the SLK, so this is kind of a two-for-one.

Turns out it wasn't discontinued in 1959 as some of us thought.

First it was a Toyota. Then it was a Mazda badged as a Toyota. Now it doesn't exist.