Mazda MX-30 coming to the U.S. in electric and rotary forms

Exactly when is still unknown

Jan 5th 2021 at 1:40PM
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • First Place: Mazda MX-30 — 75 points

  • Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: The Mazda MX-30 is a tantalizing blend of style and forward-looking EV tech. Mazda used its home auto show to highlight its engineering prowess and make a statement about the future. The fact that it looks great and will likely be very functional is icing on the cake.

    Managing Editor Greg Rasa: In a show dominated by EVs, this one seems the most attainable. It's a Mazda with an MX designation — translation: sporty, down to its nostalgic RX-8 half-doors. We are hearing its horsepower could be modest, though that's true of its MX-5 cousin. But it's an EV, so it'll have torque, and it will combine a low center of gravity with Mazda handling sensibilities. Could be a lot of fun.

    Assistant Editor Zac Palmer: I’m somewhat skeptical of this sporty electric crossover, but I also have faith that Mazda can pull off an EV in a way enthusiasts will love. Its strange packaging makes me doubtful of its future sales success, but I’m all-in on the idea of an MX-badged electric Mazda.

  • Our favorite cars from the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

  • Typically chock full of far-out concept vehicles and Japanese-specific production cars, the Tokyo Motor Show is nothing if not entertaining. This year was no different, with everything from fanciful turbine/electric hybrid buggies to fully electric production cars hitting the show floor.

    We voted for our favorites, tallied the scores and came up with one clear-cut runaway winner. Click on the image above to find out which car from Tokyo earned our Best-in-Show award.

Ever since Mazda revealed its first electric car, the MX-30, and especially after it it announced there would be a range-extended version using a rotary engine, we've had one question: will it come to America? And as you probably noticed in the headline, we finally know that the answer is yes. We're also getting both the electric and rotary versions.

The decision was broken by The Detroit Bureau, and spotted by Motor1, in an interview with Mazda North America's president. He confirmed the MX-30's American introduction, and it will eventually be accompanied by a North American-specific hybrid using Toyota technology and built at the new factory in Alabama. The large rear-drive platform that Mazda has been developing will also yield a plug-in hybrid and other electrified variants. We reached out to a Mazda representative who confirmed that the MX-30 EV and rotary plug-in series hybrid would come here.

What neither the Mazda president nor the representative could comment on yet was when any MX-30 version would be offered in the U.S. The EV version is slated to go on sale in Japan this month, and in Europe a few months later. Japan already has access to a mild-hybrid version with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine. The company has previously said it wants to have the rotary model ready for release in Japan in 2022. So we certainly wouldn't expect to see it any sooner in the U.S. But it could be possible for Mazda to release a regular EV version a little earlier.

