Official

Mazda confirms MX-30 will get a rotary engine as a range extender

It's scheduled to hit the market in 2022

Oct 8th 2020 at 8:57AM
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • First Place: Mazda MX-30 — 75 points

  • Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: The Mazda MX-30 is a tantalizing blend of style and forward-looking EV tech. Mazda used its home auto show to highlight its engineering prowess and make a statement about the future. The fact that it looks great and will likely be very functional is icing on the cake.

    Managing Editor Greg Rasa: In a show dominated by EVs, this one seems the most attainable. It's a Mazda with an MX designation — translation: sporty, down to its nostalgic RX-8 half-doors. We are hearing its horsepower could be modest, though that's true of its MX-5 cousin. But it's an EV, so it'll have torque, and it will combine a low center of gravity with Mazda handling sensibilities. Could be a lot of fun.

    Assistant Editor Zac Palmer: I’m somewhat skeptical of this sporty electric crossover, but I also have faith that Mazda can pull off an EV in a way enthusiasts will love. Its strange packaging makes me doubtful of its future sales success, but I’m all-in on the idea of an MX-badged electric Mazda.

  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Our favorite cars from the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

  • Typically chock full of far-out concept vehicles and Japanese-specific production cars, the Tokyo Motor Show is nothing if not entertaining. This year was no different, with everything from fanciful turbine/electric hybrid buggies to fully electric production cars hitting the show floor.

    We voted for our favorites, tallied the scores and came up with one clear-cut runaway winner. Click on the image above to find out which car from Tokyo earned our Best-in-Show award.

  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda MX-30 in white
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Mazda MX-30
  • Image Credit: Mazda

Mazda teased out the possible return of the rotary engine as a range extender in the MX-30 earlier this year, but now the rotary’s return appears to be official for Mazda’s new crossover. In a video (below, skip to 7:34, and turn on English subtitles) streamed to Mazda’s official YouTube channel, CEO Akira Marumoto confirmed that Mazda will use a rotary engine in the MX-30.

Just as it was initially teased out, Mazda plans to use the rotary as a range extender on the otherwise all-electric version of the MX-30. Marumoto said that it will begin testing with a small batch of prototypes next year. The goal is to have a production version of the MX-30 with a rotary engine on Japanese roads in 2022.

Unfortunately, Mazda wasn’t super forthcoming about the specifics of this upcoming rotary engine. A news brief over two years ago (where Mazda officially confirmed the rotary was coming back) contained the most detailed information about the engine. Mazda says it’s going to be compact, have a high power output and be a smooth operator. Of course, those are all things we expect out of a rotary engine. Any numbers or specifications for the engine are still unknown.

Mazda hasn’t announced specific plans for this rotary range extender outside of the MX-30 for now. The cute and spunky MX-branded crossover is now on sale in Japan where it’s launching with a mild-hybrid powertrain. An all-electric version of the MX-30 has been on sale in Europe for about a month now, too. There are still no official plans for Mazda to unleash the MX-30 on the American public, and even if it did, there’s no guarantee that we’d get one with a rotary range extender. Mazda could always stick the rotary in a different car, but that’d mean an even longer wait for us to see one here.

Today’s news is certainly worthy of some excitement for rotary enthusiasts, but there are still plenty of questions left unanswered.

Related Video:

Featured GalleryMazda MX-30
Mazda MX-30 in white Mazda MX-30 in white Mazda MX-30 in white Mazda MX-30 in white Mazda MX-30 in white Mazda MX-30 in white Mazda MX-30 in white Mazda MX-30 in white

Mazda Information

Mazda
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X