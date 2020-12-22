Most tests saw the 2020 Sienna earn applaudable scores, but it didn’t do so well with both small overlap front crash tests . Toyota appears to have addressed the previous model’s shortcomings, as it scored a “Good” rating in both overlap tests this year. The IIHS says the outgoing Sienna fell short because “the occupant’s survival space was not maintained well” in either small overlap front crash test. Those structural issues didn’t present themselves in the 2021 Sienna, and IIHS testing found no evidence of a heightened risk of injury to the driver or passenger.

The new and redesigned 2021 Toyota Sienna takes big strides forward when it comes to crash safety, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety . It earns the highest possible Top Safety Pick+ award for 2021, whereas the previous Sienna received no accolades.

The Sienna struggled with headlight scores previously, too, scoring an “Acceptable” rating for both the halogen and HID options. Toyota offers an LED reflector and LED projector option for 2021, and both earn the maximum “Good” ratings. The IIHS gave the 2021 Sienna a mix of “superior” and “advanced” ratings for its front crash prevention system. Its only demerit was the 37-mph test that simulates an adult walking in the same direction as the vehicle, where it didn’t slow/stop to the full satisfaction of the IIHS.

All of these elements put together earn it the IIHS TSP+ award, which is exactly what minivan buyers want to hear. Other minivans tend to score well in IIHS testing, too. The Honda Odyssey is a TSP+ for 2021. The updated 2021 Chrysler Pacifica hasn’t been fully tested yet, but the 2020 model earned a TSP (without the +) award — the hang up there was its headlights and lack of standard front crash prevention system. Meanwhile, the aging Kia Sedona received no award with bad marks for its headlights and only an “Acceptable” rating in the small overlap front passenger side crash test.

