The 2021 Honda Odyssey has achieved the highest award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Top Safety Pick+. Although the Odyssey is not a new generation for 2021, it does benefit from several changes, including newly standard active-safety features and new LED headlamps that appear across the lineup.

Previously, the 2020 Odyssey performed well in all six crash tests, achieving the highest, Good, score in all six. It's halogen headlamps, however, were rated Marginal and Poor (depending on the version). And its collision-avoidance system had not been tested. The 2021 Odyssey has LED headlamps as standard, and they earned an Acceptable score. Additionally, the Odyssey's collision-avoidance system is now included on all trims, and it earned a Superior rating in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests. The Odyssey also received a Good+ score for LATCH ease of use — the best among minivans — although that is not part of the criteria for a TSP+ award.

To date, the Odyssey is the only minivan to receive a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS. The Chrysler Pacifica was named a 2019 Top Safety Pick, but that was before headlight performance became part of the award criteria. Most of its trims received Poor or Marginal headlight ratings. The updated 2021 Pacifica, as well as the completely redesigned 2021 versions of the Toyota Sienna and Kia Sedona have not yet been evaluated by the agency.