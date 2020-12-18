Amazon's top six best-selling automotive products

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With the holidays here in full swing, many of us are scrambling to find last-minute gifts. If you've got a car lover in your life who you still need to buy for, hopefully we can give you a hand with that. In this list, we're featuring the top six best-selling automotive products on Amazon, any of which would make a great gift.

TICARVE Cleaning Gel for Car Detailing - $9.99 at Amazon.com

This alien-looking gel is actually a great tool for picking up dust in all of those hard-to-reach spots in your car (and in your house too!) It's easy to use, carries a lavender fragrance, and according to the manufacturer it's good for multiple uses. All it takes to start cleaning is to remove the putty from the jar, knead it a bit in your hands, press it against the surface you want to clean, then peel it away slowly and watch the dust come with it. The product has over 14,000 ratings on Amazon and is sitting at a total rating of 4.1 out of five stars. Amazon reviewer Andrea had this to say about the product in her five-star review:

"Where has this been all my life? I never thought to use slime to get the crevices in my car clean. It’s so easy to just press or roll this around in the car picking up the dirt and crumbs vacuums are too stubborn to pick up. I do wish they tell you how to clean this product so that you don’t have a slime ball full of gunk, which would ultimately make this product less desirable since I want to use this product more than once."

Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency Wiper Blade, 18" 2 Pack - $31.23 at Amazon.com

Has someone you know been complaining about a streaky windshield? It's probably time for them to replace their wipers. These Rain-X Latitude water repellency wiper blades come in several different sizes, and don't worry, it's a two-pack. These blades also provide an extra bit of protection by applying a water repelling coating to your windshield that lasts for months. If you pick this pack up, make sure you get the right size! The blades have over 31,000 ratings and is sitting at a total rating of 4.6 out of five. Amazon reviewer MRH had this to say in their five-star review of the product:

"Bought these for my GMC Sierra. I priced these out everywhere before I bought them on Amazon. Guess what... Yep, hard to beat Amazon on anything. These blades are very simple to replace your factory installed wipers on your vehicle and come with the needed attachments just in case you need them for your particular vehicle. When putting these on, make sure to follow the instructions for the Rain-X wiper blades to work properly ... First, make sure your windshield is clean. Then, turn the wipers on and let them run on your dry windshield for several minutes, coating your windshield with Rain-X's proprietary windshield repellant. You can look on YouTube for detailed instructions if you need them, but these are really very simple to put on. You won't find a better or more durable windshield wiper blade for your money than Rain-X."

Hopkins 26" Snow Brush - $8.84 (29% off) at Amazon.com

This is one of those things that just about everyone needs. Everyone, at least, who lives in a place where it snows. We're just a few weeks out from peak snowy season so if you know anyone who doesn't have a snow scraper in their trunk, do them a favor and pick one up for them! This one is the best selling snow scraper on Amazon. It currently has over 8,000 ratings and is sitting at a total score of 4.7 out of five stars. Amazon reviewer James had this to say in his five-star review of the product:

"Bought a pair of these, one for my Titan XD Pro-4X pickup (which needs a VERY long reach to clear the center of the windshield) and one for my wife's Toyota Prius (which most assuredly does not). The scraper and brush work fine, but the feature I most appreciate is the grip, which is very comfortable to use because of the cushioning and the ribbed design, which makes it easy to grip, even while wearing gloves."

Govee Interior Car Lights - $23.99 at Amazon.com

These interior car lights would make a great gift for someone who loves to customize the look of their space. The light strips are suitable for any model of vehicle and can be customized via a smartphone app. They even have a built-in microphone so they can sync to your music as well. The lights have over 21,000 Amazon ratings and are currently sitting at a total rating of 4.6 out of five stars. Amazon reviewer Gret C. had this to say in their five-star review of the product:

"Exactly what I was looking for! Such a fun accessory to my Wrangler. [It] can be controlled by the app on your phone or the control switches. [It also] has various different modes you can set, including sensitivity to music - which is super fun. Very satisfied!"

Battery Daddy, Battery Organizer and Storage Case with Tester - $31.74 at Amazon.com

This product isn't strictly an automotive product, but it does show up in Amazon's top-selling automotive products. It's called a Battery Daddy, maybe the most off-putting name ever, but functionally it looks pretty darn useful. Essentially, it's a battery organizer and case that can store all different types of batteries and it even includes a built-in battery tester. The case has over 3,000 ratings and is sitting at a total rating of 4.7 out of five. Reviewer Louise S. had this to say in their five-star review of the product:

"Great Product. There are a lot of battery storage cases out [there], but this one stores the most, is easy to keep on the workbench, is affordable, [and] has a battery charge checker. I bought my first one at Home Depot but didn't see it there again, so [I] went online to find it. [I] saw many types online, but held out till I saw the Battery Daddy. I bought 3 as gifts."

Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner - $34.99 (22% off) at Amazon.com

We all know someone who never seems to clean their car interior. To be fair, it's not that easy if you don't have a good handheld vacuum. Thankfully, handheld vacuums are super affordable nowadays, and this particular one is extremely popular, being the number 1 best-selling automotive product on Amazon. So, why not cut your messy friend a break and gift them this thing? The product has racked up over 62,000 Amazon ratings and is still sitting at a solid total rating 4.1 out of five stars. Amazon reviewer Ride-Share Driver had this to say in their five star review of the vacuum:

"Excellent auto vacuum, but check you car's fuse box and make sure it's at least 15 amp because this vacuum blew the 10 amp fuse of the cigarette lighter outlet in my 2013 Subaru Outback. However, the Outback has a second power source located inside the console and it is rated at 20 amp. This is a terrific vacuum cleaner! Very easy to set up! This baby does the job! I drive for both ride-share companies and make it a point to keep my car spotless and this small but MIGHTY vacuum does the job! A clean car gets better tips!"

