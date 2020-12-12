As it stands, Aston Martin will be banned from selling gasoline-burning cars in its home country in 2030. California lawmakers want to push internal combustion technology off the scene by 2035, but Aston Martin's chief executive doesn't think that pistons, valves, and fuel injectors will completely disappear even as bans come into effect.

"By 2030, 5% of business will still always be ICE. I never see it going down to zero," predicted Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's chairman, during the Financial Times Future of the Car summit. He added that there is "always going to be enthusiasts" who will request a powerful gasoline-fueled engine, and who will be able to pay for it.

If it's not delayed, loosened, or reversed, the United Kingdom's blanket ban on internal combustion engines will mean that any new gasoline-powered Aston Martin sold within the nation's borders will not be street-legal starting in 2030. Owners will presumably be allowed to drive them on private property, like race tracks, and companies like Porsche are ramping up their efforts to present synthetic fuels as a viable alternative to premium unleaded. Across the pond, no such ban has been announced by our federal government -- at least not yet.