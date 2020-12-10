Mazda has announced changes for the 2021 MX-5 Miata, and while the model year is mostly a quiet one for the enthusiast-favorite sports car, there is one striking new addition: a White Nappa leather option.

Sure to be the bane of Miata restorers years hence, the White Nappa leather is exclusive to the Grand Touring trim level, where it carries a $300 upcharge. Sadly, where Mazda giveth, it also taketh away, as last year's Red Nappa leather option has been dropped, and Tan Leather also falls by the wayside. That leaves black as your only other leather color choice.

You may want to pair your white leather interior with the Miata's new Deep Crystal Blue exterior hue, as shown above. Deep Crystal Blue replaces 2020's Eternal Blue. The white interior also can be paired with any other exterior color with the exception of Snowflake White Pearl — that would be a little too '76 Eldo. Once again, soft top colors are black or gray, the latter for an extra $200. (The red soft top that was exclusive to the 100th Anniversary model has departed with that limited edition.)

Equipment-wise, the only changes for 2021 have to do with smartphone mirroring. The base Miata Sport roadster adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (they were already standard on the upper trims). The Grand Touring, meanwhile, upgrades to wireless CarPlay.

Prices for the base Miata Sport rise by $250, to $27,775 (including the $945 destination charge) for the roadster with a six-speed manual, with the automatic adding $1,350.

The tariff for the Miata Club roadster and the RF is unchanged, with the soft top at $31,235 and the hardtop stickering for $33,990. Pricing for the Club's Brembo/BBS/Recaro option package is also unchanged at $4,470 (soft top) or $4,670 (RF).

The news is even better with the top-spec Miata Grand Touring, which actually sees its base price drop — albeit only by $100, but still. The Grand Touring roadster is now $32,715, with the Retractable Fastback at $35,570.

The 2021 Mazda Miata should arrive in showrooms this month.

