There's something extra special about LEGO around the holidays. For many, tearing open a gift and finding a LEGO kit given to you by a loved one, or maybe even from Santa for the little ones, is a memory that can endure for a lifetime. Of course, LEGO comes in all shapes and sizes, but here at Autoblog we're partial to one variety in particular: cars. We've put together this list of 10 great LEGO car kits ranging from super affordable to super luxurious, in case you still need to get some shopping done.

LEGO Speed Champions 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 - From $24.90 at Amazon.com

This LEGO Speed Champions kit gives you the opportunity to build a legendary 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0. There are 180 pieces in the kit, meant for builders ages 7 and up. The car, once built, measures over 1” high, 5” long and 2” wide. Amazon reviewer Del had this to say in a 5-star review of the product titled "A great little classic car set":

"Really cool set. Plenty of details that show this is a classic Porsche. Good value too and the Forza Horizon 4 branding on the box art is a nice extra."

Learn more about the Porsche kit right here.

LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo - $15.99 (20% off) at Amazon.com

This Ferrari F8 Tributo is a newer addition to the Speed Champions collection. The classic red 'Rari features 275 building pieces including a minifig racer for the driver's seat. According to the product listing, the 2020 Speed Champions designs are 25% larger than previous years, and judging by the reviews, people seem to be loving it. Jake C. gave a 5-star review of the kit titled "Scale is *almost* perfect, much better than six stud wide models." Jake writes:

"The scale of this model is nearly perfect with the eight-stud-wide construction. It is a night and day difference between this and the six-stud-wide models, which in my opinion are way too long. [At] eight studs wide, [with] room for a passenger, this build and design is basically flawless for the size. [My] only slight knock is that the wheels are just a bit too small. It is the same wheel size as the six-stud-wide builds.

If you're like me and haven't played with LEGOs since you were a kid, you will realize that basically all 200-something of these pieces are new and weren't around back 20 years ago. You are basically layering single stud high pieces for the whole build. I may not have enjoyed all the small pieces quite as much as a kid. I think kids will probably enjoy the LEGO City car builds more, especially younger ones, but as an adult I love the meticulous and intricate design so this is perfect."

You can pick up the Tributo for 20% off right here.

LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger - From $115.89 at Amazon.com

If you're a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise, you'll recognize this car immediately. This LEGO kit lets you build Dom Toretto's now-iconic 1970 Charger. This build if from LEGO's Technic series, and it's a little more intricate than some others, including just over 1,000 pieces. Because of the additional challenge, this kit is recommended only for builders age 10 and up. Amazon reviewer Alan had this to say in his 5-star review of the car titled "Man's COVID-19 coping mechanism. It helped through one week of the shutdown!" Alan writes:

"This is pretty cool. I've been buying our 7 year old boy LEGO sets since he was three. This is the first time the set was for Daddy! I think the wheelie is nice. It can show off the details of the undercarriage and [there are] a lot. It took about 4-5 hours in as many days, with many stops. This set is way bigger than I thought. I kept feeling like Tim 'the tool man' Taylor while building."

If you, too, want to feel like Tim 'the tool man' Taylor, you can learn more about this kit right here.

LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 - From $55.99 at Amazon.com

Next up, we have a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, part of the LEGO Technic series. This kit features 579 pieces and is meant for builders age 9 and above. This kit is great because it's a 2-in-1. You can built the ZR1, of course, but you can also choose to build a classic hot rod with the kit instead. Amazon reviewer Mother of LEGOs (which we think is a great username) gave a 5-star review titled "Excellent, complex Technic build for a comparatively great value! We love it!" Mother writes:

"My 5 year old is obsessed with the really complicated LEGO Technic sets out there. I saw this one and thought it would be right up his alley and oh my gosh, he loved it! I should mention he has Autism and is really skilled at building things, as the age recommendation of 8+ is probably going to be correct for many children... For my son, all he needs is Mom to cheer him on and help him find the occasional piece in the pile and he otherwise got this done on his own in about three 30-minute sessions.

Now he loves driving it around, taking parts of it apart, putting them back together and pretending to change out parts for things like the car’s relays and fuses and other things I don’t even know the names of! As always, LEGO provides amazing detailed instructions and this is just a great build for Technic enthusiasts, children and adults alike. Also noteworthy is the awesome gear built into the back of the car that allows the player to twist it to change the direction of the front tires, giving the finished product that extra level of playability that my son loves! ... Overall [I'm] just thrilled with the value and love that LEGOs remain as inventive and durable as ever. My son has smashed this car up like crazy but can rarely get any pieces to fall off, even when that’s what he’s trying to make happen, and that’s saying something!"

Want to check out the kit for yourself? You can do so right here.

LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 - $379.95 at Amazon.com

This Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 kit, part of the Technic series, is an absolute monster. With 3,696 LEGO pieces in the box, this build is recommended for creators age 18 or older. Just from the look of the box, you can clearly tell that this kit is a step above the others. Not only will the build provide hours of entertainment, once you've got the Lambo put together, you'll be able to enjoy awesome features like V12 engine with moving pistons, steering, and front and rear suspension. This model is a big one, coming in at over 5" high, 23" long and 9" wide. Amazon reviewer James T. had this to say in his 5-star review of the product:

"My wife and I both enjoyed building it together. [It took a] total of 22 hours. The level of detail is amazing. We love looking at how a gear box transitions. Not a single piece was missing; in fact, we got quite many spare parts."

Want to take on one of the ultimate LEGO car building challenges? Learn more about this monster kit right here.

LEGO Creator Expert Ford Mustang GT - $149.99 at Amazon.com

This old-school Mustang GT kit is part of LEGO's Creator series. It includes 1,471 pieces and is meant for builders age 16 and up. This is another larger kit, coming in at 3" high, 13" long and 5" wide. The car design features a dark blue body with white racing stripes, 5-spoke rims, a V8 engine and even add-ons to customize the look! Amazon reviewer Steve C. had this to say in his 5-star review:

"Fantastic recreation of an automotive classic. The LEGO design team are incredibly talented. Watching this Mustang evolve with each step gives a wonderful sense of the attention to detail that went into the creative process. Favorite parts? The doors are just unbelievable, especially the hinges. The ability to change the stance is very clever also, although I have to say... I prefer the stock appearance.

[As far as] value... well all LEGO sets aren't cheap for what you get (little bits of plastic), but the skill and dedication of the design development is what you're paying for anyway. I think it is worth it. What is discouraging is the availability of cloned sets from China. Yes, they're cheaper, but they have not bothered to be creative on their own and have just copied the design of truly skilled LEGO teams. That's why I feel it is important to support the originator company and not save a few bucks buying a knock off.

A superb addition to the LEGO Creator catalog. Highly recommend!"

Learn more about the classic 'Stang kit right here.

LEGO Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 - $19.95 at Amazon.com

This 250-piece kit comes together to create a 1985 Audi Sports Quattro S1 and is meant for builders age 7 and older. This Audi is part of LEGO's Speed Champions series and is indeed the "2020 version," which means it's 25% bigger than previous Speed Champions cars, just like the Ferrari featured above. Steve B had this to say about the kit in his 5-star review titled "This is awesome, especially for the cost!" Steve writes:

"Love this! A truly awesome Group B rally car LEGO model that my 5 year old and I thoroughly enjoyed building. My son was so excited we then watched old group B Audi rally videos! Great value for the fun building and now [we] have a cool built model!"

Learn more about the LEGO-fied rally racer right here.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Monster Truck Toy - $11.99 (20% off) at Amazon.com

Not everything has to be a supercar or classic rally racer to catch our attention, and the same is likely true for many of the kids in our lives. This LEGO Creator kit keeps things simple by featuring a generic (but cool) monster truck and, of course, a smaller, crushable car to go with it. This kit comes with 163 pieces in the box and is meant for builders age 7 and up. The best part about this set, other than the price, is that it's a 3-in-1 experience. Sure, you can build the monster truck, but you could also choose to build either a muscle car or a dragster instead. Amazon reviewer Kate R. had this to say in her 5-star review of the toy:

"The look on my kiddos face upon opening this gift was priceless. Total joy. I love the 3-in-1 sets. It's cool to build, break down and then build a new project. Eventually they all get mixed in to the ever growing pile and become fascinating new creations."

Add to your "ever growing pile" by picking up this set right here, for 20% off.

LEGO Hidden Side Supernatural Race Car - $29.99 at Amazon.com

This is a fun looking little kit from LEGO's Hidden Side series with 244 pieces and meant for ages 7 and up. One of the coolest things about this particular kit is that it's compatible with a LEGO ghost-hunting augmented reality app. Once it's built, you can just break out the app and the fun continues allowing kids to solve mysteries, go ghost-hunting, and otherwise explore a haunted digital LEGO world. LEGO.com reviewer Valatx had this to say about the kit, rating it a 5/5 "value for the money" and a 4/5 "play experience." Valatx writes:

"My kids enjoyed putting this together (my 9 and 12 year old actually worked together to put this one together.) It took them about 30 to 45 minutes to get the job done, which was a fun way to pass the time. Then once it was built, my 9 year old had a fun time playing with it. Hours of fun!"

Does hunting ghosts in augmented reality sound like your thing? If so, check out this kit right here for just $29.99.

LEGO Technic Dragster Pull-Back Racing Toy - $19.99 at Amazon.com

Last but not least, this LEGO Technic Dragster kit has 225 pieces in the box and is made for builders 7 and up. In addition to being an undeniably cool Dragster, the fully built model has an extra surprise, you can pull it back and release to watch it shoot forward. Even more than that, this 2-in-1 kit can also be built into pull-back hot rod, if you prefer. At just $19.99, from a pure value perspective, this might be the most intriguing kit on our list. Amazon reviewer J had this to say in their 5-star review:

"I built this set for my 6 year old this morning and within 30 minutes we were drag racing across the kitchen floor. The pull back action is a great feature as it bring his LEGO sets to life. He was amazed that it actually pops a wheelie at take off. Great set!"

If you need some more wheelie pops in your life, you can check out this kit right here.