Ford has given us one of the last missing pieces of the 2021 Bronco Sport puzzle: official fuel economy figures. While the EPA hasn't published them yet at fueleconomy.gov, following a tipster's lead (thanks, Jerry!) brought us straight to the Monroneys on Ford's public-facing site.

To see the stickers, simply do an inventory search until you find vehicles near you, and call one up, where you'll see a "View window sticker" link. In its standard configuration, the Bronco Sport is powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine turbocharged to 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it returns 25 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg in a combined cycle. In comparison, the all-wheel-drive variant of the its city cousin the Escape posts 26, 31, 28, respectively, when it's equipped with the same triple.

Selecting the Badlands trim or the one-year-only First Edition model brings a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, which are impressive figures for the segment. It also spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic, and its fuel economy checks in at 21 mpg in the city, 26 mpg on the highway, and 23 mpg in a combined cycle, which isn't major tradeoff considering the extra power under the driver's right foot. It's nonetheless not quite as efficient as a diesel-powered Chevrolet Tahoe.

Dealers across the nation are now beginning to receive the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Pricing ranges from $26,660 for a base model to $32,660 for a range-topping Badlands, though the sold-out First Edition was priced at $38,160.

Related Video: