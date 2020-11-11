Like any modern startup carmaker, Rivian plans to sell direct to customers bypassing a traditional dealership model. That creates the question of where and how vehicles will be serviced. Speaking in an interview with Automotive News, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says the company will use a combination of purpose-built service centers and mobile service at a customer's home or business.

Scaringe says Rivian will set up 41 physical service locations, where repairs and maintenance to the R1T electric pickup, the R1S electric SUV, and the company's Amazon delivery van can be carried out. Of course, as EVs, the Rivians will require less maintenance than gasoline-powered vehicles. They should also need fewer repairs. And over-the-air updates to the trucks' various software systems are also expected to be an important part of the overall service picture.

Deliveries of the R1T and the R1S are set to begin next summer, so the company has about nine months to get its service plan in place. Rivian has said the R1T pickup will be priced from around $69,000 while the R1S SUV is set to start at $72,000 or so. The in-service date for the Amazon delivery van, meanwhile, has not been announced, although Rivian has said that the online retail giant has ordered 100,000 of the electric vans.

