Here’s an opportunity for the top 0.01% earners in the world. Porsche and Embraer are collaborating on a limited-edition project in which you buy a Phenom 300E private jet and get a matching Porsche 911 Turbo S to go with it.

If you can’t afford the approximately $10 million jet, then you won’t have the opportunity to buy a Porsche in this spec, either. Porsche and Embraer are calling this collaboration “Duet,” as the Porsche was specifically designed to pair with the jet's styling and color scheme. There will only be 10 of these 911s ever made, which is probably a fine number considering the price of entry is about 50 times higher than that of a standard 911 Turbo S.

Porsche painted the upper part of the 911 in the same Platinum Silver Metallic as the jet is painted in. However, the two-tone jet necessitated the lower portion of the 911 be painted in Jet Grey Metallic. The Porsche also has the same strips of chrome and blue running along the lower portion of its body. All of this paint work and trim work is done by hand, similar to the painting process of the jet. Embraer and Porsche collaborated on a special logo for this pair, which the Porsche wears proudly. Its rear wing takes inspiration from the jet, too, as Porsche painted the underside blue and added the jet’s tail number to it: N911EJ.

The thoughtful and special touches don’t end there. Unique wheels are painted in Platinum Silver Metallic and have a blue rim line that was put there using laser technology. Even the chrome surround on the side air intakes are reminiscent of the chrome surround on the jet’s engines.

Inside, Porsche developed a special black/Chalk two-tone color scheme to match the seats in the jet. Even the steering wheel is two-tone, which is meant to copy the plane’s yoke design. More blue accents abound; the special logo is placed in a few spots, and the entire interior is hand-crafted. Porsche also placed an illuminated “No step” plate on the door sills to reference the same lettering seen on the plane's wings.

There isn’t one aspect of this build that hasn’t been worked over with a fine-tooth comb. You get a special key painted in blue with the jet’s registration. The car cover says “Remove before flight” on it. You even get a custom watch and luggage set that perfectly matches the car. It all sounds fit for a billionaire or a multi-millionaire who likes to live large.

And in case you were wondering about the jet, it’s about the best you can get for a five-person, single-pilot private jet. With a range of 2,010 nautical miles and a cabin fit for a king, it’s about as dreamy as air travel gets.