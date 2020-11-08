Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week we learned that Gran Turismo 7 is (likely) releasing in the first half of 2021, Project Cars 3 is dropping a new DLC pack, and in case you missed it, we have thoughts on Dirt 5.

Gran Turismo 7 has an unofficial launch window

According to gtplanet.net, a Canadian advertisement for the Playstation 5 may have inadvertently leaked the information that Gran Turismo 7 is aiming for a launch date in "the first half of 2021." Initially, many assumed that this would be a launch title for the upcoming PS5 console, but as the console date got closer and closer, info on GT7 remained scarce. The Gran Turismo series is one of the most popular and beloved racing series around, so the hype around this installment being the first "next gen" Gran Turismo has been strong, to say the least. While Sony hasn't officially come out and confirmed this information in a follow-up statement, it's looking like a good bet that we won't have to wait too much longer for this latest installment.

Project Cars 3 has released a new 'Legends' DLC

Project Cars 3 is a solid sim-cade racer that takes a step in the right direction away from its prohibitively difficult predecessor. If you want to see our thoughts on the base game, you can do that right here. The exciting news from the PC3 world this week, though, is that the latest Legends DLC pack is officially live. The DLC includes three new cars, one new track, and some new customization items. The cars included are three Japanese legends, hence the name. After the download, you'll be able to race a 1994 Toyota Supra MkIV Turbo, a 1994 Mazda RX-7 R2, and a 1997 Acura NSX. If you don't have the game and are interested in checking it out, it's currently available at a pretty decent 34% discount right here.

Dirt 5 has potential, but needs a few more patches

After months of anticipation, Dirt 5 was finally released this week! Autoblog editor Joel Stocksdale and I had a chance to try the game out on both a PS4 Pro and an Xbox One S. Although there's undoubtedly a seed of a really fun game buried somewhere inside, unfortunately, we both experienced multiple bugs that made our experiences less than ideal. If you want to read our full thoughts, check out our Gamers' Notes post with our full impressions right here.

