SpeedKore is at it again with another totally bonkers project. This time the company has gone and stuffed a Hellephant crate engine into a full carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Dodge Charger.

If you recall the Hellephant hubbub from last year, you’ll know this crate engine makes 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque. Mopar’s total production run sold out within 48 hours, and SpeedKore was one of the lucky organizations to grab one. The last carbon fiber 1970 Charger build we saw from them had a modified Dodge Challenger Demon crate engine in it and weighed 3,200 pounds.

Details are still scarce for this new build, but the idea is the same. As a preview, SpeedKore sent us a couple videos of them running it on the dyno to listen in. You can find the full dyno pull at the top of this post, and then you can listen to a clip of it idling below.

It sounds a whole lot like all the other Hellcat engine variations to us at full chat. The idle is particularly lopey in a very satisfying way.

SpeedKore tells us it’s expecting this build to make 900 wheel-horsepower once it’s finished dialing in the tune. With that haughty figure in mind, we expect the Hellephant to meet and exceed its 1,000-horse mark for crank horsepower. But then again, we never doubted Mopar’s 1,000-horsepower claims to begin with. Shifting for this particular build is handled by the ZF 8HP90 eight-speed automatic.

Expect to see and hear more from this build as SpeedKore finalizes its wild 1970 Charger.