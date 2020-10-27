Enthusiasts who can't wait to put donut doors on their 2021 Ford Bronco will need to find an aftermarket solution, according to a recent report. Although middle-less doors were shown on some of the Blue Oval's early prototypes, insiders confirmed that safety-related hurdles will prevent this feature from reaching production.

Bronco owners recently convened in the Great Smoky Mountains for a trip on and off the beaten path, and Ford sent several representatives to the event. One told participants that the donut doors — which, as their name deliciously implies, are standard doors with a hole in the middle — will not appear on the list of available features because they don't comply with safety standards, according to the Bronco6G forum. Ford never confirmed these doors would be available directly from the factory, but they were shown in some of the photos distributed after the model's unveiling, and we hoped to at least find them among the 200-plus accessories designed for the SUV.

Tubular doors will be available directly from Ford, according to the same source, so off-roaders who want to let a little breeze into the cabin won't be out of luck. They will likely be added to the aforementioned accessories catalog, but there's no word yet on how much they will cost. Of course, the Bronco's doors are designed to be removed quickly and with relative ease; that's why the mirrors are mounted at the base of the windshield.

Ford has inevitably made other concessions in the name of safety during the development phase. It previously explained its engineers seriously looked into giving the Bronco a folding windshield, but they ultimately axed the feature because it would have made the off-roader more difficult (and, consequently, more expensive) to build.

We've reached out to Ford for confirmation, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

