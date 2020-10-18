BMW's M division has revealed a special 2021 M4 Competition coupe that is a collaboration with a New York-based fashion brand. The joint project with design house Kith has resulted in a unique M4 that is described as a design study.

The car is finished in Cinnabar Red, a factory color offering that was available on the original E30 M3. It was inspired by a Cinnabar Red E30 M3 belonging to Kith owner Ronnie Fieg. According to bmwblog, Fieg shipped his vintage M3 to Germany for a factory restoration. The work included custom elements featuring his company name on the roundels and badging.

The new M4 project is similarly co-branded. The M logo on the trunk lid is modified to read "Kith." The fashion company's name also appears on the custom seat upholstery. Aside from the custom design elements, the car appears to be a stock 2021 M4 Competition coupe. That means it's powered by an S58 twin-turbo straight-six making a mighty 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

As such, this M4 literally is one powerful promotional vehicle for the fashion brand. It's also a one-off. Still, BMW's M division is said to be interested in special projects with artists, so we could see more design collaborations involving M cars in the future.

