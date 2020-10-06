Ford wants you to know that its Hybrid PowerBoost F-150 is just as tough as its standard non-hybrid versions of the truck. We’d expect nothing less, but Ford just released a five-minute video detailing all of the various torture tests it subjects the F-150 family to. You can watch it above — it’s fairly educational and fun to watch, as manufacturer testing videos go.

The most intriguing part of the whole ordeal is Ford’s newly-developed torture test of the hybrid battery. Ford built a custom multi-axis bucking bronco rig for the battery to sit on. That rig uses hydraulic actuation to shake the living hell out of the battery. Ford says it’s able to accurately simulate the truck hitting harsh potholes and running over washboard roads with this rig. It also claims that 82 hours on this machine is the equivalent of 10 years on the road.

All the other tests for the hybrid powertrain are standard fare for the F-150 lineup. It’s taken to Davis Dam in the Mojave Desert for full towing capacity testing. Engineers go up and down the 11.4-mile, 3,500-foot slope pulling the 12,700-pound maximum capacity trailer to see if it can handle the steep climb combined with 100-plus-degree heat.