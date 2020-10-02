Fall weather be damned, Lamborghini's racing division is developing a roadster that has no top and no windshield. It published an image of a camouflaged prototype to give enthusiasts an early look at the model.

Carefully study the psychedelic wrap, and you'll notice the roadster's passenger door wears a decal that says "attenzione: macchina veloce aperta," which means "warning: fast open car" in Italian. If this alert sounds familiar, it's likely because the track-only SCV12 unveiled earlier in 2020 wore similar decals. This suspicious coincidence leads us to speculate we're looking at an open-top version of Lamborghini's latest limited-edition supercar.

Its full design remains hidden, though the silhouette is vaguely reminiscent of the Aventador J's. While technical specifications have yet to be announced, the SCV12 connection suggests power comes from a naturally-aspirated V12 that develops over 830 horsepower. It's mounted directly behind the passenger compartment, and it spins the rear wheels via a new six-speed automatic transmission. Carbon fiber keeps weight in check, while numerous aerodynamic add-ons designed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse keep the four wheels on the ground.

Lamborghini will release additional details about its enigmatic drop-top in the next few weeks. Our crystal ball tells us the model will make its debut as a limited-edition car not developed for the street, but the lucky few owners will have the opportunity to put it through its paces in a series of global events organized by the brand.

