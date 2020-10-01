We're not really in the habit of predicting the future collector car value of current-year vehicles, but something tells us there's a reasonably solid chance that those who do dabble in that field will identify the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock as one to watch. According to Motor Trend, a spokesperson for Dodge confirmed that the automaker only made around 200 Super Stocks for the 2020 model year. Even though production is slated to continue in full force for 2021, that ensures the inaugural 2020 edition is going to be very rare and therefore potentially desirable.

While the Super Stock isn't exactly comparable to the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the two are very closely related. Dodge built 3,300 Demons, each with sticker prices that started at $84,995. There were some options available, the priciest of which was a sunroof, and some buyers surely paid well over retail for the right to park a Demon in their own garages. Still, judging from all the classified ads we were able to locate, the Demon has already appreciated to the point that some are being offered around double their original selling price.

Will the $81,090 2020 Super Stock boast a similar appreciation curve? We have no idea. But even if it doesn't, we'd guess there's still some joy in owning and roasting some tires in a one-of-200 beast with 807 stonkin' ponies under the hood.

Related Video: