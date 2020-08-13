Last month, the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock was announced as the most powerful Challenger on sale since the Demon. It packed a lot of Demon tech, too. Now we have pricing for it, and it also boasts the biggest price tag of any Challenger.

The SRT Super Stock is technically an option package for the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, and the package costs $3,000. Add in the base price of the Hellcat Redeye Widebody and the destination charge, and you get a final price of $81,090.

As we've covered before, the Super Stock does get a horsepower boost and a bunch of Demon goodies. Power is cranked up to 807 horses, and it gets a later-shifting automatic and the Hellcat Redeye's optional 3.09:1 limited-slip rear differential. The suspension has been tweaked to optimize rear traction at launch, and it gets 18-inch wheels with drag radial tires from the factory. All this allows the Super Stock do the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds, according to Dodge.

Production starts this fall. Super Stocks will be on dealer lots sometime after.

