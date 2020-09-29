Off-road-oriented trucks are the hot trend right now, and automakers are moving beyond special off-road models to selling parts to upgrade existing trucks and SUVs. Ford has rolled out multiple products for the Ranger pickup, and now Nissan is aiming to match them. And it all starts with a new range of parts for the Nissan Frontier.

These parts make their debut on a 2020 Nissan Frontier participating in the Rebelle Rally – a race for women focusing on off-road driving and navigation ability – and will be available later this year. The most immediately noticeable of these parts is the steel off-road bumper. It weighs 106 pounds and features mounting points and holes for lights, shackles and a winch. Mounted to that bumper are a set of lights developed with Rigid Industries. The first lights available will be these round, 6-inch LED units, but other sizes, shapes and illumination patterns will come later. All lights will come with a switch, harness and covers. Capping off the visual upgrades are the 17-inch Nismo off-road wheels.

For functionality, there are the special Bilstein off-road shocks Nismo will offer. They've been tuned to handle off-road duty and being loaded down with off-road and overlanding equipment. They can handle additional wheel travel, and will support a 2-inch lift when combined with different springs. The rear shocks even have remote reservoirs.

Pricing hasn't been announced for these parts, but should be revealed close to when the parts go on sale later this year. They will fit any Nissan Frontier from 2005 to now.

Also, if you have a different four-wheel-drive Nissan and feel left out, don't worry, there are parts coming for you, too. Nissan will release similar accessories for 2016 to 2021 Nissan Titans, 2005 to 2015 Nissan Xterras, as well as the next-generation Nissan Frontier.

Related Video: