Details for the 2021 Infiniti Q50 are out, and while it’s largely the same sedan as it was last year, Infiniti made some notable improvements. For starters, Infiniti made its suite of driver assistance equipment standard. This includes blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, 360-degree camera with moving object detection, parking sensors, backup collision assist and auto high-beams. It’s a fairly comprehensive package that many luxury brands would make you pay a pretty penny for.

Additionally, Infiniti is adding a Sensory trim level for 2021. It’s equipped with the 300-horsepower version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. Infiniti also equips it with sport design front and rear fascias, leather sport seats, black open pore wood interior trim, black headliner and pillars and a 16-speaker Bose audio system. Both the Sensory and Red Sport 400 gain power-folding, auto-dimming outside mirrors in the new year, too.

Appearance changes for the Red Sport 400 include a new matte black carbon fiber interior trim package and more black exterior trim highlights. You can see the car’s slightly more menacing look in the photos at the top of this post. The rest of the Q50 lineup gains two new color options: Slate Gray and Grand Blue.

Pricing for the base Q50 hasn’t budged in the new year. Rear-wheel-drive models will still start at $37,625 and all-wheel-drive versions will begin at $39,625. The 2021 Infiniti Q50 is arriving in dealerships now.

Related Video: