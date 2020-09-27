Ferrari has introduced the Omologata, a client-commissioned one-off based on the 812 Superfast. It's a heritage-laced tribute to the firm's historic race cars, but its designers chose not to venture too far into retro territory.

Finished in Rosso Magma, the Omologata is the 10th front-engined, V12-powered one-of-a-kind car that Ferrari has built since 2009. Visually, it shares only its windshield and its headlights with the model it's based on, though its proportions are inevitably similar. Its pure, muscular design is characterized by subtle references to the Prancing Horse's past models, like vents below the hood that echo the hugely successful 250 GTO race car. It was also inspired by science fiction and modern architecture, according to the Italian company.

Ferrari created a new shade of red for the 7 emblems on both doors and on the hood, and for the stripe that runs beneath the windshield as it connects the rocker panels. Why 7? We don't know, but we highly doubt it was chosen randomly. Its owner may sooner or later shed light on its relevance. Here's another interesting number: two. That's the number of years it took to create the Omologata, from the moment a designer completed the first sketch to its unveiling in September 2020. It wears a hand-made aluminum body, after all.

Electric blue seats with four-point harnesses add a touch of color to a mostly black interior. Ferrari notes the metal parts on the dashboard and on the steering wheel are finished with a crackled paint effect, while the door handles and the center console wear a coat of hammered paint. Both connect the Omologata to decades-old race cars.

The sculpted hood hides a V12, but technical specifications haven't been published. For context, the 812 Superfast easily lives up to its name with a naturally-aspirated, 6.5-liter V12 tuned to develop 789 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. It spins the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Ferrari hasn't revealed the identity of the customer who commissioned the Omologata; all we know is that it was made for "a discerning European client." Pricing remains under wraps, too, but we suppose it came with a seven-digit price tag. Keep in mind it's a coachbuilt supercar based on a model whose base price hovers around $340,000, and it's made with numerous components developed and manufactured specifically for it.

Ferrari stressed its aim wasn't to create a museum piece. The Omologata meets the same quality and drivability standards as a regular-production model, hence its name, which means "homologated" in Italian. Time will tell if its owner will take advantage of the street-legal status to use the car on a regular basis, or if it will be kept hidden until it's displayed in front of the champagne-soaked crowd at the 2073 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

