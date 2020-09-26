FCA has developed a new app called “Know & Go,” and it’s debuting with the 2021 Ram TRX. The purpose of the app is to help owners get more acquainted with and learn about their vehicle without having to dig through the owner’s manual.

Instead, the app allows you to point your camera at certain things within and around the vehicle, and then it brings up information about what your camera is trained on. It uses augmented reality technology to make it work. For example, if you point the camera at the engine bay, you’ll be prompted with a detailed description of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that makes 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.