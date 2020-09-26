Official

2021 Ram TRX will get new FCA 'Know & Go' app to educate owners about their truck

Point your phone at parts of the truck, and the app will explain them for you

Sep 26th 2020 at 12:00PM
FCA has developed a new app called “Know & Go,” and it’s debuting with the 2021 Ram TRX. The purpose of the app is to help owners get more acquainted with and learn about their vehicle without having to dig through the owner’s manual.

Instead, the app allows you to point your camera at certain things within and around the vehicle, and then it brings up information about what your camera is trained on. It uses augmented reality technology to make it work. For example, if you point the camera at the engine bay, you’ll be prompted with a detailed description of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that makes 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

The few photos provided by FCA show items that the app can read such as your drive mode switcher, off-road pages, paddle shifters and more. It’ll pull up sections of the owner’s manual, suggest how-to videos for certain functions and even prompt you to dive into features you might not know existed. Considering how complex and complicated modern cars can be, we imagine this has the potential to enlighten some folks about features that would otherwise go undiscovered. Of course, that also assumes the owner will actually download the app and use the AR technology correctly.

FCA says the app is rolling out with functionality for the TRX initially, but says we should expect to see it on other FCA vehicles soon. It’s very likely still no replacement for reading your owner’s manual cover-to-cover, but the quick and easy access to information is still a boon in our eyes.

