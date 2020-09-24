"More than a design study or concept, a 'Monograph' provides a tangible insight into how Infiniti plans to transform a future model. The QX60 Monograph previews some of the proportions and design elements that will adorn the brand’s future three-row SUV, " Infiniti said in the QX60's official announcement.

Whatever Infiniti wants to call it, it's impressive. This slick design blends elements of the original Infiniti FX line with some of the luxury brand's more recent artistic direction (see: the big, fat grille) and perhaps a little dose of European flavor; we'd be lying if we said there wasn't some Jaguar F-Pace evident in that profile.

Infiniti has pulled the sheet off its QX60 Monograph — a styling exercise meant to preview the forthcoming production replacement for its three-row crossover . Infiniti insists that while this is not the production QX60 replacement, it is close enough to not merely be labeled a "concept."

"We commenced the design of the Monograph knowing this was an opportune time to start a discussion about where we are planning to take the QX60 in the future," said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president, Global Design, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

"In crafting this Monograph, we wanted to change the tonality of the QX60 and transform the nameplate from a sculptural and architectural point of view. We raised the visual center of gravity, giving it a strong, straight shoulder line that carries through to the hood, with a higher, more prominent grille, and longer-looking cabin to deliver a sense of muscularity and a commanding presence," Albaisa said.

Every element of the QX60 Monograph's exterior was designed deliberately to convey that image, from the heat-sink-inspired shape of the headlamps to the slick, well-integrated segments of the rear lighting signature, which blends into a single wrap-around element when not illuminated.

As close to production-ready as this QX60 Monograph might be, there are some obvious signs that there's still work yet to be done. As you'll note, there's not a single shot of this crossover's interior, and that's because it doesn't have one yet. Infiniti knows it can't afford to fumble a new launch, especially of a crossover, so we have fairly high expectations for its cabin, especially since Infiniti has been known to produce some top-notch interiors when it tries. Look for the real-deal next-generation QX60 to be shown sometime in 2021.