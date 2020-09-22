We've known for a while that there would be a 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line. We've even driven it. But only now are we finally seeing the hopped up midsize sedan. And it looks fine.

Don't get us wrong, it's still as handsome as any of the other Sonatas. The sedan in general is a gorgeous car with killer details, such as its trick daytime running lights. But the N Line doesn't look that much more aggressive than the Sonatas in every other trim from SEL to Limited.

The front fascia has reworked grilles, with the outboard ones a bit larger and the lower one smaller. Those outboard grilles have the pointing chevron design that appeared on the Elantra N Line. The main grille has a very similar mesh insert to the SEL-and-up Sonatas. The side skirts appear to be slightly deeper, and the rear bumper has more of the diffuser section painted black, but otherwise features the same exhaust tips and diffuser fins as the other Sonatas. The N Line also gets unique 19-inch wheels.

The interior has more substantial changes. Most notable are the sporty seats in a unique gray fabric upholstery. They feature embroidered N logos, red piping and red stitching. The rest of the interior's brightwork is replaced with dark chrome accents. The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and N-badged.

Oddly, Hyundai didn't provide final specifications for the Sonata N Line. We do have preliminary specs from our first drive several months ago, though. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making around 290 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Sonata N Line also gets a variety of handling upgrades, though we don't have specifics on those changes. Final pricing and availability are also unknown, though the car is expected to go on sale by the end of the year.

