The long-running coach building company Touring Superleggera recently revealed its newest model, the Aero 3. It's sort of a spiritual successor to the company's Disco Volante from several years ago as it combines styling from streamlined race cars of the early 1950s with modern technology and underpinnings.

We're not sure that the Aero 3 design is quite as successful as the Disco Volante, but it will make heads turn just as well. The most impressive parts of it are at the tail, which features a gigantic vertical fin that starts at the cabin and stretches nearly to the end of the rear bumper. It bisects the tail, and features the center high-mount brake light. On the red example in the gallery above, it also has angle markings to know where the rear spoiler flaps are set. Most of the body has clean, gentle curves that complement the retro-styled fin. But where the car loses some coherence is with the busy front fascia. There are quite a few grille openings and slats that clutter things. Still, it's a unique car that looks beautiful from almost every other angle.

This custom carbon fiber shell is fitted to an unnamed Italian sports car. But looking at the specifications and the proportions, it's pretty clear the donor car is the Ferrari F12berlinetta, precursor to the current Ferrari 812 Superfast and 812 GTS. It has a 6.2-liter V12 at the front making 730 horsepower and 509 pound-feet of torque. It uses a seven-speed sequential automatic transmission and sends power to the rear wheels only.

Only 15 Aero 3s will be built. No pricing is given, since Touring Superleggera notes that each car is built specifically for the customer, and different preferences in specification can yield different costs. So, basically, each one will be really darn expensive. For those able to afford one, Touring Superleggera can complete it in about six months from receiving a donor car.

Related Video: