Porsche pulled the covers off its new Taycan safety car Friday, ahead of the 88th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where it will make its debut with the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series. The support series will start its season Saturday with a 45-minute sprint race that will run prior to the weekend's 24-hour marathon. We may still be years away from seeing an electric car tackle the world-famous endurance race, but if we had to bet money on who'd be the first, Porsche would be up there.

"Like its predecessors, the first all-electric sports car from Porsche feels equally at home on the race track as it does on the road. All that remains to be done is to take the champagne crates out of the luggage compartment before the Porsche Taycan safety car sets off on its first outing in Le Mans on Saturday," Porsche said in its announcement.

While the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Cars that will hit the track have all been trucked in, Porsche proudly drove the 670-horsepower Taycan Turbo safety car pictured here to the event, providing an opportunity to showcase its real-world charging capabilities on the route from Porsche's German HQ to Le Mans in France, which Porsche described as the company's "second home."

"Not only can drivers top up the batteries of their electric sports cars at these charging points, they can also take in some cultural and gastronomic highlights. Moreover, the high-power charging stations of Porsche’s technology partner Ionity can now be found at more and more stops along European motorways. With their 800-volt technology, these can recharge the Porsche Taycan in the time it takes to stop for a coffee," it said.

The Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series comprises 11 races, kicking off with Le Mans before touring Germany through the end of the year. The season concludes with Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland Experience Day in Oschersleben on Nov. 9.

